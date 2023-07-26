McLeod County is seeking bids for a project targeting drainage around the McLeod County Fairgrounds’ inner ring road.
Plans call for the road to be replaced following the McLeod County Fair this August.
“There is an extensive amount of work to be done there,” Board Chairman Paul Wright said when SEH was hired to prepare plans in April. “That inner ring road will pretty much have to be removed and start over.”
Overall, the project calls for reclaiming the inner ring road around the fairgrounds’ center and redesigning the space so the mall area drains properly.
“The inner portion of that road we are going to place a 3-inch ‘D’ style curb,” Public Works Director Andrew Engel said. “That will delineate the edge of the pavement and also provide drainage channeling to the storm system that we’re going to improve.”
Two new storm sewer lines will be connected to the existing line, which drains into the retention pond.
“With this project we are also going to improve the crown out there, to improve the accessibility and the drainage of the roadway,” Engel said. “Right now, there is an inverted crown, meaning all of the water drains to the center of the road and gets picked up in storm structures there. We are going to tilt the whole thing to the inside and run it down that curb line.”
The project also calls for the construction of water and sewer utility to an upcoming small livestock show ring building, and its bathrooms. The new show ring is expected to be constructed in 2024. Other water sources will be added to the large animal show ring for the purpose of animal washing.
The County Board unanimously approved advertising for bids on July 18. Bids will be opened mid-August with construction planned for September. The majority of work is expected to be finished this fall, depending on weather, with final stages slated for spring.
“There’s weddings out there, and there’s other events. We’ve talked to all those people, right?” board member Joe Nagel asked Engel.
“Everybody who has previously had a rental agreement as of May this year, we notified them that the project is coming,” Engel said. “So, we’re working with all those people and anybody else who has rented the facilities for this fall and early spring timeframe has been notified when they made their rentals.”
