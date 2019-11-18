It’s not every day you see your life played out on the big screen with actress Sienna Miller playing your role, but that’s what happened to Taya Kyle.
The year was 2014 and the movie was “American Sniper,” which was loosely based on the war memoir written by her husband, Chris, titled “American Sniper: The Autobiography of the Most Lethal Sniper in U.S. Military History.”
Kyle was in Hutchinson Wednesday night as the featured speaker at the Saluting Community Heroes event at the Hutchinson Event Center. The nonprofit organization founded by Shad and Melissa Ketcher celebrates the selfless heroism of veterans and raises funds for organizations that provide direct services to the veteran community.
The Fort Worth resident spoke to a sold-out crowd of 450 people. She shared her story with the hope that it will help others.
“I want people to know they’re not alone,” she said. “I want to provide a sense of hope and resistance to fear.”
These are characteristics Kyle is well-acquainted with. She was the wife of a Navy SEAL who served four tours in the Iraq war, so separation was part of their marriage. As a military wife, she faced fear of the unknown during his absences. Kyle drew upon her faith in God and personal resilience when he was shot and killed at the Rough Creek Lodge shooting range in 2013. She unexpectedly found herself a widow and single mom of two children at age 38.
Kyle is the author of “American Wife: Love, War, Faith and Renewal” and “American Spirit: Profiles in Resilience, Courage and Faith.” She also has a couple of TV projects in the works.
“I love writing,” she said.
The activist criss-crosses the country two to three times a month sharing her story. She also is the founder and executive director of the Chris Kyle Frog Foundation. Its mission is to deliver life-changing programs and services to support military and first-responder families across the nation.
“I do the best I can with what I have,” Kyle said.