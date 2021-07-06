Gardening is one of those hobbies where you reap what you sow. There's something about running your fingers through sun-warmed earth that is so satisfying. The rewarding part is when you see the fruits of your labor.
Whether you're a first-time gardener or a master gardener, Faith Lutheran Church Women's Garden Tour has something for you. The 10 a.m.-3 p.m. self-guided event features five local gardens:
Cynthia Buckholtz, 16608 200th St.
Kathy Darnell, 20502 State Highway 15 N.
Tim and Audrey Hollatz, 17645 Noble Road
Kirk and Anne Kosel, 1637 Mahogany Court S.W.
Marvin and Donna Seller, 845 Merrill St. S.W.
The garden tour was launched by Faith Lutheran Church Women, or FLCW, in 2010 as a fundraiser. Since then, they have shared the beauty of 34 gardens and donated the proceeds locally to groups such as McLeod Alliance, Wings and Common Cup Ministry.
According to Dorothy Desens, chair of the garden tour committee, the last tour was in 2015 because they ran out of gardens.
"It's a common occurrence," she said. "In 2015, we had to go to such a distance."
FLCW was able to restart the garden tour this year with assistance from Diane Enstad, a master gardener, who reached out to people she knew. The result: five local gardens and a windfall for local nonprofits.
MEET THE GARDENERS
Cynthia Buckholtz has been a gardener since her early 20s. Last year, she made some changes in her life and wanted to do things that would help other people. One way to do that was through flowers. As a result, Blooms at Bittersweet Farm was born. Buckholtz offers you-pick options and welcomes people to walk around and enjoy her gardens.
“I wanted something for people to get out and bring their kids,” she said. “That's what made me do it — to help others in some way if I can.”
Visitors during the garden tour will view a variety of gardens including a lot of zinnias.
“Last year, I had all kinds of snapdragons,” she said. “This year, so far I have planted 600 gladiolas. I will be planting another 200, with a total of about 800 when I'm done. I'll sell about 300 at the Hutchinson Farmers Market. I think they're a good cut flower to sell. They used to be known only as a funeral flower but they're absolutely beautiful. I have all kinds of fun colors. Hopefully they'll sell, at least some of them.”
This year has been challenging with the hot, dry weather. Buckholtz admitted to being “so behind” because she has to move hoses all the time because her gardens are all over the place. She also called her cutting bed a “hot mess.”
“My cutting bed is not going to do anything until fall because I've had to replant and restart plants inside,” she shared.
That said, all the extra work is secondary because Buckholtz readily said she has an “insane passion for flowers.”
“I love it,” she said. “I have a real passion for plants and people.”
Home for Kathy Darnell is the original homestead where Hutchinson's favorite son Les Kouba was born and raised. She and her late husband, Russ, purchased the farm 46 years ago. Since then, the couple who shared a love of shrubs, plants and flowers have improved it. Visitors on the garden tour can view her lily pond and the backyard shade garden that features hostas and ferns. She also has a lot of phlox.
Darnell picked up gardening from her mom and grandmothers.
"I was raised on a farm and my mom always had a garden," she said. "I love being outdoors. I'd rather pull weeds than dust."
Darnell is quick to say it's not the best year for her gardens with the high heat and drought conditions.
"Everything is helter skelter," she said. "With our acreage, I'm unable to water anything except my vegetable garden."
One thing that hasn't changed is Darnell's personal interest in blessing others. She will often cut a bouquet of flowers and drive into town to give it to a random person. She often takes flowers to church and the volunteers at Twice as Nice thrift store on the Seventh-day Adventist campus in Hutchinson.
"I just love flowers," she said.
Many people know Audrey Hollatz as the former proprietor of Heirlooms Tea Room. Five years ago, she and her husband, Tim, gave it up and moved to a 5-acre farmstead in rural Hutchinson.
After maintaining and improving the gardens at their former Hassan Street home, the couple were faced with the opposite situation — not a shrub or flower in sight at their new home.
"I've never had a blank slate," she said. "At Heirlooms, they (the gardens) were laid out. That was kind of fun — a blank canvas. No sidewalks to the front or backdoors. Our first winter we laid out the sidewalks and created the potager/cottage garden."
Once she sold her husband on the idea, the hard work started, which included getting the sod out and bringing in the top soil and compost.
"We had to shovel that into place," she said. "My husband built the beds and then we brought the gravel in and that was tons and tons and tons of work. (It went) from blank slate to beauty. It's so fun to walk around each day. The first year it did so well. Soil is the key to a successful garden. Now my husband said it's like coming home to Disney World. It's so beautiful."
While Audrey was introduced to gardening by her mother, she wasn't a fan because her job was weeding. It was a neighbor who introduced her to flower gardening.
"Years ago when we bought our first house in Burnsville, I had a best friend who was into it," Hollatz recalled. "I thought I could do that. I learned from her and community ed classes and library books. My mom was a big influence, too. She was a big gardener. All I did for her was weed. When I saw the beauty that it adds to life, and I'm all about beauty, that's why I created the gardens out there."
Kirt and Anne Kosel have lived in Hutchinson for 24 years. They moved to their Mahogany Court home four years ago.
“We've always had gardens at our house,” she said. “The previous owner was ill with cancer. The garden was her baby and it was let go. When we moved in we repurposed some of the nice perennials and reset the pathway in the same spot only wider so it fit wheel chairs or wheel barrels. We added some vertical structure and more perennials for low maintenance.”
Kosel described her garden as “always a work in progress.” She admitted that she struggles between making it a semi-formal garden and letting the milkweed grow for monarchs.
This is the couple's first garden tour. “I'm a little excited and a little nervous," she said. "It's a pride thing. You hope people enjoy it.”
Marvin Seller's love of flower and vegetable gardening will be on display at his Merrill Street home. He brings to his hobby a lifetime's worth of experience. He was introduced to gardening as a child by his grandparents on both sides.
“They started me out young on vegetable gardens and flower gardens,” he said. “I grew up on a farm. During those years, you did a lot of food prep for meals and canning.”
Visitors to Seller's home will see a good variety of plants including shrubs, perennials, bedding flowers, and a vegetable garden with heirloom tomatoes.
When Seller isn't working on his own garden, he can be found at Peace Lutheran Church where he does all the planting and landscaping.
“I also do other plantings and landscaping for private clients,” he said. “That's a hobby, too.”