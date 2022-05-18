Barrick Family Charity Golf Classic

When: Saturday, May 21

Where: Crow River Golf Club, 915 Colorado St. N.W., Hutchinson

For golfers: 4-person scramble and includes golf, cart, raffle tickets, mulligans, tee gifts, dinner and music. Register at www.barrickcharitygolfclassic.com/registration/

For nongolfers: $40 for post-golf dinner and music. RSVP at www.barrickcharitygolfclassic.com/dinner-music-rsvp/

"We're still looking for a few teams and have room for dinner/music guests for this year's event," Justin Barrick said. "And we're always looking for additional sponsors and volunteers."

For more information: Visit www.barrickcharitygolfclassic.com