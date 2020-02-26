About 150 people saved money on their food bill last month thanks to Fare For All's new express site in Hutchinson. No more pre-ordering and pre-paying. Now customers can look and buy on site.
Fare For All purchases fresh fruits, vegetables and frozen meats in bulk and passes on the savings to anyone who wants to stretch their food budget. If you want to take advantage of this opportunity, the next food delivery is 3-5 p.m. Thursday, March 5, at the Hutchinson Event Center, 1005 State Highway 15 S. There is no need to call or register in advance. Cash, credit, debit and EBT are accepted. No personal checks.
Fare For All is community-based and community-supported. It is open to everyone. There are no residency or income requirements to participate.
In addition to Fare For All’s usual fresh produce pack, small and large frozen meat packs, the popular $30 brunch box will be available. This year it includes:
- Smithfield boneless sliced ham — 2-3 pounds
- Smokey farms sausage patties — 27 ounces
- Kodiak maple brown sugar pancakes
- Wright thick cut bacon — 1.5 pounds
- Turkey breakfast links — 1 pound
- Butterball turkey breakfast sausage — 1 pound
- Hash browns — 2 pounds
- Shredded cheddar cheese — 1 pound
- Tri-color pepper mix — 14 ounces, frozen
- Spinach — 10 ounces, frozen
For more information, call Common Cup Ministry at 320-587-2213 or visit fareforall.org.