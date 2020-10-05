Fare For All, the community-based and community-supported food program, is making its next Hutchinson food delivery 3-5 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 8, at the Hutchinson Event Center, 1005 State Highway 15 S.
This program is not income based and is open to everyone. To accommodate for proper social distancing, the program will be run as a drive-thru service. People are asked to remain in their vehicles while placing their orders and having the food delivered to them. Only credit cards, debit cards and EBT cards are accepted.
Available for purchase are Fare For All’s usual fresh produce pack, mini and mega frozen meat packs, and the combo pack. Special monthly buys are also available. For more information, call Common Cup Ministry at 320-587-2213 or visit fareforall.org.