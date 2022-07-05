Looking for a way to save on groceries? Fare For All is a nonprofit, discount grocery program that sells packages of frozen meat and fresh produce 30% to 40% off retail prices. The next sales date is 3:30-5:30 p.m. Thursday, July 7, at Oak Heights Covenant Church, 1398 South Grade Road S.W., Hutchinson.
This program is open to all and there is no advance registration is required. To participate, show up on the sales date, fill out an order form, pay for your order with credit, debit, EBT or cash. No checks are accepted. Your order will be filled while you wait and a volunteer will transport it to your car.
Packages available for purchase include the following:
- Mega Meat Pack ($25): 7-9 frozen meat items (chicken, turkey, pork, beef, and sometimes fish)
- Mini Meat Pack ($11): 3-5 frozen meat items (chicken, turkey, beef, and sometimes fish, no pork)
- Produce Pack ($10): 3-4 fresh fruit items and 3-4 fresh veggie items
- Combo Pack ($20): Save $1 and bundle the Mini Meat & Produce Pack
- Holiday Pack ($30): Turkey or ham, protein and veggie sides, and dessert (November/December only)
- Also available each month is a Hot Buy, which in June was a 2-pound box of hamburger patties for $7.
For more information, call Oak Heights church office at 320-587-8483, or visit thefoodgroupmn.org/groceries/fare-for-all/.