Looking for a way to save on groceries? Fare For All is a nonprofit, discount grocery program that sells packages of frozen meat and fresh produce 30% to 40% off retail prices. The sales dates are 3:30-5:30 p.m. Thursdays: Nov. 10 and Dec. 2, at Oak Heights Covenant Church, 1398 South Grade Road S.W., Hutchinson.
This program is open to all, with no income guidelines or advance registration is required. To participate, show up on the sales date, fill out an order form, pay for your order with credit, debit, EBT or cash. No checks are accepted. Your order will be filled while you wait and a volunteer will transport it to your car.