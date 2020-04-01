Looking for a way to save money on your grocery bill and maintain safe social distancing practices? Fare For All in Hutchinson has you covered.
Fare For All purchases fresh fruits, vegetables and frozen meats in bulk and passes on the savings to shoppers wanting to stretch their food budget.
While many Fare For All programs have been canceled this month due to COVID-19, the community-based and community-supported program is scheduled to make its next Hutchinson food delivery 3-5 p.m. Thursday, April 2, at the Hutchinson Event Center parking lot.
As with the past two food deliveries since the program switched to its express model, there is no pre-ordering and pre-paying. Everything will be done on site. It is open to everyone and there are no residency or income requirements. Only credit cards, debit cards and EBT cards are accepted.
To accommodate for proper social distancing, the program will be run as a drive-thru service. People are asked to remain in their vehicles while placing their orders and having the food delivered to them.
In addition to Fare For All’s usual fresh produce pack, mini and mega frozen meat packs and combo pack, the December holiday pack will also be available for $30. It includes:
- spiral half ham, bone-in — 7-9 pounds
- whole chicken — 5.5 pounds
- hormel pork roast — 1.5 pounds
- chicken drumsticks — 1.9 pounds
- meatballs — 14 ounces
- frozen mixed vegetables — 1 pound
- frozen corn — 1 pound
- Mrs. Smith's dutch apple pie — 9 inches
For more information, call Common Cup Ministry at 320-587-2213 or visit fareforall.org.