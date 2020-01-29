If you’re looking for ways to save money, a good place to start is with your food budget. Experts recommend planning a menu based on your grocery store’s sale items. It works, but another way to cut your food bill is with the nonprofit food program Fare For All.
The Minneapolis-based, nonprofit community-supported food purchase program allows customers to save up to 40 percent on fresh produce and frozen meats. The more people who participate, the more savings are passed to customers. The best part? There are no income or residence requirements, and it is open to everyone who is looking to save money.
For years, Hutchinson has been a Food For All satellite city where customers had to preorder and prepay for their selections.
That’s about to change beginning Thursday, Feb. 6. The local satellite site is changing to an express model. That means customers will no longer have to remember preorder and prepay deadlines. They will be able to buy on site and pay with cash, EBT, credit or debit cards. No personal checks will be accepted.
“They made the decision this past November and wanted to send a truck,” said Bev Bonte, executive director of Common Cup Ministry and the local coordinator for Fare For All. “There’s no preorder. What I like about it is that people can use credit cards or debit cards. That’s what people do now. They don’t have cash.”
Another plus, according to Bonte, is that people can take a look at the packages available.
“You had no idea what was in them when it was preorder,” she said. “Now you can take a peak. The hot buys, you can buy more. The hope is to attract other towns.”
“We’ve been wanting to move out there but didn’t have the capacity to do so,” said Linh Xiong, program coordinator. “We got the green light and took a jump over there to Hutchinson. We should have another one coming up at some point in time.”
Hutchinson will be the 38th express site in Minnesota.
“This has been a group effort,” Xiong said. “Everyone has put in energy for Fare For All. We’re going to expand, and Hutchinson seemed to be the place to go. Once we set up there, we can have other satellite sites that draw to the Hutchinson site.”
While the buying process is changing, the food options will remain the same. Fare For All offers four types of food packages each month:
- $10 produce pack includes 12-15 pounds of fresh vegetables and fruits. For example, the January pack features: 1 pound of carrots, 5 pounds of potatoes, 2 pounds of yams, 4 Pink Lady apples, 4 Naval oranges, 2 Rio grapefruit and 1 pound of onions
- $20 combo pack includes mini meat and produce pack with a $1 savings
- $11 mini-meat pack features three to five assorted frozen meat items, no pork
- $25 mega meat pack features seven to nine frozen meat items
In addition to the standard four packs, Fare For All also offers “hot buys.” January options include 4 pounds of boneless/skinless chicken thighs for $4 and 3 pounds of Wright’s Hickory Smoked Bacon for $7.
There are also special $30 food boxes available seasonally. The holiday box is offered in November and December. A brunch box is available March and April, and a grill box is an option in July and August.
“We’ll have extra hot buys and locally sourced items that you don’t get at the satellite sites,” Xiong said.
The new program has caught the attention of those who use Fare For All regularly and those who are looking forward to giving it a try for the first time.
“I love Fare For All,” posted JoEllen Kimball of Hutchinson. “We get the special and meat pack every month. I share the meat with my kids who are feeding families. I will probably buy more meat to share. I will also buy food to serve at the lunch twice a month at New Journey UCC.”
Jean Ostrom of Hutchinson is another Food For All enthusiast.
“I really like the Fare for All program, especially the holiday packs,” she wrote. “They are a great deal and the food is high quality. My biggest problem has always been remembering to sign up in time. I think this new program will be great.”
Kelsey Becker of Hutchinson is looking forward to being a first-time customer.
“I have always wanted to order from Fare for All but always seem to miss the deadline to order by, or don’t have the extra income at that time,” she posted. “I feel like this might help people like myself be able to test it out easier and see how it goes.”
HOW WILL IT WORK?
According to Xiong, rather than picking up your Fare For All food in the parking lot behind the Common Cup office, beginning Thursday, Feb. 6, customers will go to the Hutchinson Event Center, 1005 State Highway 15 S.
A display table will show what is available. Just like in a grocery store, customers can grab a cart and start shopping. To pay, they will stop by the register. Volunteers will be available to help wheel customers’ purchases to their cars, but more volunteers are needed. Hours may vary, and for more information or to share your talents, call Bonte at 320-587-2213.
If you’ve got questions, help is available.
“We always have someone live available 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday through Friday,” Xiong said. “The most common questions we get are, ‘What do you take for payment?’ ‘Where are you today?’ ‘What is the hot buy?’ That one is the most popular.”
To stay in the information loop, customers can sign up for the Fare For All email list.
“Two days before the site sale, I send out an email letting customers know what the hot buys are and location,” he said. “That’s our way of communicating with people. If there’s a change or closure, it goes through the email and social media. People can sign up at the Hutchinson site on Feb. 6.”