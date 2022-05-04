A favorite food distribution program — Fare For All — is returning to Hutchinson. Save the date: 3:30-5:30 p.m. Thursday, May 12, at its new site — Oak Heights Covenant Church, 1398 South Grade Road S.W.
“After a long search for a new home in Hutchinson, we’re thrilled to resume the program in this community," said Lindsey Countryman, marketing and outreach coordinator. "In a time when so many families need affordable, healthy food, we offer accessible options for everyone. Our goal in partnering with Oak Heights is to collaborate to reach more families with this community-supported resource.”
Hutchinson is the 33rd of Fare for All’s monthly sale locations across the state. It marks the return to indoor sale operations, with physical distancing and enhanced safety measures such as one-way foot traffic and spaced out menu displays. Masks are no longer required unless a host building requires it, but we do still welcome and encourage masking.
"I am so happy to see Fare for All return to Hutchinson," said Jean Ostrom of Hutchinson, a longtime Fare For All buyer. "It is a great way to receive high-quality food at a reasonable price. They have options for meat only, produce only or a combination. And, they usually have a special item at a really great price. This is open to people of all income levels and it is important for as many people as possible to participate in the program, so it can continue here."
Fare For All discontinued coming to Hutchinson during the COVID-19 pandemic. When the opportunity to bring the program back was offered Oak Heights stepped up to be the new distribution site.
"It was the Christian thing to do," said the Rev. Steve Larson, pastor at Oak Heights. One of the church's commissions is to care for the community. Members do this through Operation Hope, which provides outreach via acts of service.
"This is part of our hope for our community," Larson said. "Fare for All couldn't continue at the (Hutchinson) Event Center, so many things going on and the parking lot got too full. They came to us. We've got the space and the parking lot. ... Plus this is one of the largest Fare For All (sites) in the past. Fare For All knows it makes an impact. We're near the schools, so we're looking to connect with students to volunteer. It's a partnership to bring resources to our community."
Prior to the pandemic, Hutchinson had been a longtime Fare For All distribution site in outstate Minnesota. The Minneapolis-based, nonprofit community-supported food purchase program allows customers to save up to 40% on fresh produce and frozen meats. The more people who participate, the more savings are passed to customers. The best part? There are no income or residence requirements, and it is open to everyone who is looking to save money.
HOW IT WORKS
Fare For All is open to all, first come, first served. There is no pre-registration, no pre-ordering and no pre-payment. When you arrive at Oak Heights Covenant Church, fill out an order slip letting the staff know which packages you’d like to purchase. Options include:
- $25 Mega Meat Pack: 7-9 frozen meat items;
- $11 Mini Meat Pack: 3-5 frozen meat items (no pork);
- $10 Produce Pack: 3-4 fresh fruit items and 3-4 fresh veggie items;
- $20 Combo Pack: Save $1 on the Mini Meat and Produce Pack together; and
- Also available are specialty offerings such as a monthly "Hot Buy." May features Minnesota walleye.
After you place your order, pay the cashier with cash, credit, debit and EBT cards. Cards are preferred. Checks are not accepted. From there, a volunteer will load your items into a shopping cart and deliver it to your car.
"The beauty of it," Larson said, "it's open for all to come and shop."
For more information, call the Oak Heights church office at 320-587-8483, or visit www.fareforall.org.