If you're looking to save money on your grocery bill, a good place to start is with the Fare For All program.
Hutchinson is one of more than 40 sites in the state for the Minneapolis-based nonprofit food program that makes fresh fruits, vegetables and frozen meat more affordable and accessible to families. It has no income requirement and is open to everyone who is looking to save money.
Participants have a choice of four packs to choose from:
- $20 combo pack includes four assorted meat items, five varieties of vegetables and fruits
- $11 mini-meat pack features four assorted frozen meat items
- $10 produce pack
- $25 mega meat pack features seven to nine frozen meat items
In addition to the four standard packs, there are often "hot buys" available. For instance, in July a Smithfield Pork Tenderloin was offered for $4 with a limit of two per household.
August featured a grill box with 1 pound of wild-caught salmon fillets, 2.4 pounds of boneless skinless chicken breasts, 1 pound of Sheboygan Beer Brats, 2 pounds of JJ Pub Burgers, a 22-ounce Smithfield pork tenderloin, 2.5 pounds of chicken wings, a 14-ounce box of Captain Ken's Firehouse Beans and a 1-pound bag of frozen mango — all for $30.
Packs must be ordered and paid for by Thursday, Sept. 19, at the Common Cup Ministry office, 105 Second Ave. S.W., Hutchinson. Payment is made via cash, check or EBT card.
Orders may be picked up 2:30-5 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 26, in the parking lot behind the Common Cup Ministry office in Hutchinson.
Future order/delivery dates are:
- order by Oct. 17, delivery is Oct. 24
- order by Nov. 14, delivery is Nov. 21
- order by Dec. 12, delivery is Dec. 19
For more information or to place an order, call Common Cup in Hutchinson at 320-234-8344, or in Glencoe at 320-864-5511.