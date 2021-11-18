The Hutchinson Farmers Market is moving indoors for the winter season. Plan to shop the Thanksgiving market 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 20, at the historic Great Northern Depot, 25 Adams St. S.E., Hutchinson.
This market features 14 vendors offering a range of goods from pickles and salsa to baked goods, handmade gifts, holiday decor, vegetables and more.
Future indoor market dates are 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.: Saturday, Dec. 11; Saturday, Feb. 5; Saturday, March 5; and Saturday, April 2.
For more information, visit the Hutchinson Farmers Market Facebook page.