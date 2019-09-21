A roll back of a federal Clean Water Act rule will make local projects involving bodies of water and wetlands more efficient, according to McLeod County Soil and Water Conservation District manager Ryan Freitag.
The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency and U.S. Army Corp of Engineers, under direction from the Trump administration, repealed the 2015 Waters of the United States rule, which broadly expanded the definition of federally protected bodies of water to include anything into which ground water flowed. The rule made it so wetlands and waterways as small as ditches could be under federal jurisdiction.
Under the new rule, only wetlands and waterways that are adjacent to a major body of water will receive federal oversight.
“The biggest impact it will have locally is we can get responses back a lot sooner if Army Corps does not have jurisdiction,” Freitag said. “For instance, we’re working through a wetland banking application right now, and Army Corps is probably ... 3-6 months before you get a response.”
While the repeal of this rule may reduce clean water protections in other states, Minnesota currently has its own wetland conservation law. At the time the 2015 rules were put in place, former McLeod County environmentalist Roger Berggren said there was no need for more protection in Minnesota.
“In some states, yes, they don’t have wetland rules,” he said in 2015. “But in Minnesota we have a protection act that protects wetlands. This would just create another layer of oversight that people would have to go through.”
Working solely under the guidelines of the Minnesota Wetland Conservation Act, Freitag is required to submit a notice of application when he starts a project and allow a 15-day period for comment. Following the comment period, he issues a notice of decision.
“We’re able to turn these applications around in as quick as probably 16 days,” Freitag said. “It gets a little frustrating on everybody’s part when it could be six months down the road and Army Corps says, ‘Hey, what happened with this application?’ or, ‘We have more questions now.’”