The Minnesota Department of Transportation and McLeod County are asking for public feedback during a safety study of State Highway 7, from just east of Hutchinson to County Road 9 in Lester Prairie.
The goals of the study are to evaluate the existing conditions along Highway 7 and to work with local partners, stakeholders and the community to create a common vision for managing the corridor now and in the future.
More than 700 people visited the virtual open house last fall to provide feedback. Using crash information and technical analysis, along with the community feedback from the virtual open house, safety improvements are being recommended along Highway 7. Feedback is being sought through May 11, 2021 on potential safety improvements.
A summary of recommendations along with the full draft safety assessment are available online at tinyurl.com/3apd2h2y. Comments are being accepted through the webpage, and project manager contact information is available.