It’s been a good month for the Hutchinson FFA.
First, the dairy judging team of Hannah Visser, Kayla Visser, Shelby Swanson, Rachel Visser and Taylor Schwarze took first at the April 14 Region V dairy judging contest at Brookings, South Dakota. The win qualified the team for the FFA dairy contest at the state convention.
Swanson placed first individually and Visser placed third individually.
Then, at the April 23-25 Minnesota State FFA Convention in the Twin Cities, students continued to compete. The soils team, Lydia Nelsen, and the dairy evaluation team competed. The dairy evaluation team placed fourth overall.
Visser reached the finals in creed speaking and placed fourth. McKenna Wright, Sam Frick and Joe Bock received their Minnesota State FFA Degrees.