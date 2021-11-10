Veterans are front and center at Saluting Community Heroes. This year's fundraising event is Thursday, Nov. 18, at the Hutchinson Event Center. Due to the demand for tickets, a second venue at the Hutchinson VFW Post 906 was added.
Addressing the audiences at both locations is Lt. Col. Oliver North, an American political commentator, television host, military historian, author, and retired United States Marine Corps lieutenant colonel. A veteran of the Vietnam War, North was a National Security Council staff member during the Iran–Contra affair, a political scandal of the late 1980s.
He will be speaking at the Event Center and his presentation will be streamed live on large televisions at the VFW. He will also make a personal appearance at the VFW.
North is the latest in a distinguished list of past speakers including Lt. Col. Ryan Yantis, a 9/11 Pentagon survivor and lifesaver, Allen Lynch, a Vietnam-era Medal of Honor recipient, and Taya Kyle, author and wife of American sniper Chris Kyle.
The nonprofit organization was founded in 2017 by Shad and Melissa Ketcher of Hutchinson. It brings the community together in sharing a common goal of celebrating the selfless heroism of veterans.
During its first three years, the nonprofit has raised more than $150,000. The 2020 grant recipients were:
- Eagle's Healing Nest: It provides assistance with the healing of the invisible wounds of war carried by past, present and future service men and women.
- Project Delta: Pairs veterans with rescue/shelter dogs to create service dog teams to lessen the effects of post-traumatic stress disorder and traumatic brain injury.
- Combat Vets Association: The group's mission is to support and protect those who have defended the United States and its freedoms. Its focus is to provide assistance and help to individual veterans, veteran care facilities and other veteran organizations and registered charities.
- McLeod and Meeker County Veteran Services Veteran Emergency Funds: Monies donated are used to help a veteran with immediate needs such as gas cards to get to work, home heating repairs or replacement, food cards, clothing and many other day-to-day emergencies.
- Wounded Eagle UAS: This group is dedicated to giving wounded and disabled veterans a hand up and a path into the unmanned aerial systems and remotely operated vehicle industry.
- Recovery Community Network: Addresses recovery from substance-use abuse. It collaborates with people in recovery, recovery-oriented agencies and treatment providers in the central-Minnesota area.
- St. Cloud State Veteran's Resource Center: It provides one-stop information and resources pertaining to military benefits, including referrals to outside veteran agencies, and provides a space for networking and connecting with other military-affiliated students on campus. It also provides veterans a meeting area and counseling resources.
- DAV Chapter 37: The Hutchinson chapter is a regional hub for many disabled veterans to apply for disability benefits and rides to medical appointments. It also provides equipment such as wheelchairs and walkers. The 2020 funding was used to purchase a new handicapped-accessible van.
- American Legion: Paynesville Post 271 used funds to establish a veterans crisis foundation and assisted local families with needed therapy not covered by the Veterans Administration. Silver Lake Post 141 used funds to assist a disabled veteran with construction needed to make his home handicap accessible. And the Minnesota Department Emergency Fund #53 assists veterans across the state with food.
- WelcomeHome.Vet: This group is dedicated to assisting veterans in transition. It was formed to be proactive in assisting veterans in job placement, educating communities and businesses in the economic benefit of hiring veterans, and it ensures veterans have the necessary tools and funding needed to reintegrate back into society.
- Engage Your Destiny: Its mission is to help veterans and their families heal from their experiences. The team travels to military bases and works with service members to gain spirituality and safety in God's teachings.
HOW IT STARTED
The idea for this event grew out of U.S. Army veteran Shad Ketcher’s commitment to veterans.
“I’ve always done this appreciation to veterans around Veterans Day,” he said in an earlier Leader interview. “At the same time, I’ve always wanted to do a fundraiser for the community to have a bigger impact. Why don’t I tie it into my veterans deal? I know the American Legion, VFW, DAV and the Veteran Services relief fund. This would have a huge impact and get all the organizations working together as a team and support local veterans. It’s the best way to support veterans who have given a lot. To support them is to give to those local organizations.”
It's important to note, Saluting Community Heroes is an all-volunteer organization with no paid members or volunteers. Ninety-five percent of the money raised goes to direct care for veterans, with 5% directed to operating expenses such as speaker fees and event costs.
While the event is a fundraiser for veterans, it’s for the whole community.
“It’s important to support it,” Ketcher said. “Veterans do a lot for our community. We need to be there to support them.”