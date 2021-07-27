Hutchinson City Council was busy this week interviewing candidates to fill former Council Member Brandon Begnaud's term on an interim basis, but the process to fill the seat through 2024 is underway as well.
The interim council member will keep the seat warm through the special election on Feb. 8, 2022. At that point, the elected candidate will take over. Anyone interested in having their name on the ballot can file from Tuesday, July 27, through Tuesday, Aug. 10.
Candidates can file at the administration office at Hutchinson City Center, 111 Hassan St. S.E., Hutchinson.
If there are more than two candidates running in the special election, the field will be narrowed down to two in a Nov. 2 primary election.