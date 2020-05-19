McLeod County residents looking for a way to be more involved in their communities have many opportunities to consider in local government. Sixteen offices are up for election this November and the filing period for most opened today (May 19).
On the ballot will be positions on the Hutchinson School Board, McLeod County Board and Hutchinson City Council. Voters will also cast their votes for a local state Senate seat and two local state House seats.
HUTCHINSON CITY COUNCIL
Three seats in the Hutchinson city government are up for election. Those seats are:
- a City Council seat held by Steve Cook,
- a second City Council seat held by Chad Czmowski, and
- the mayoral seat held by Gary Forcier.
City Council terms are four years, while the mayoral term is two years.
Candidates can file May 19 through June 2 with the city clerk at 111 Hassan St. S.E., Hutchinson. Call Melissa Starke at 320-234-4202 with questions.
In 2018, a seat held by Mary Christensen had no challengers. Forcier also had no challengers. Dave Sebesta challenged John Lofdahl for his seat and won.
MCLEOD COUNTY
Three seats on the McLeod County Board will be on November’s ballot. Those seats are:
- District 3, which represents the southwest side of Hutchinson, Stewart, Lynn Township, Collins Township and Round Grove Township. It is currently held by Paul Wright.
- District 4, which represents the southeast side of Hutchinson, Biscay, Brownton, Hassan Valley Township, Rich Valley Township and Sumter Township. It is currently held by Rich Pohlmeier.
- District 1, which represents Silver Lake, Winsted, Lester Prairie, Hale Township, Winsted Township and Bergen Township. It is currently held by Ron Shimanski, who has said he will not seek reelection.
Candidates for county offices can file from May 19 through June 2 with the county auditor at 2391 Hennepin Ave. N., Glencoe. Call Janet Betsinger at 320-864-1203 with questions.
In 2018, incumbents Joe Nagel and Doug Krueger faced no challengers for District 5 and District 2.
Three McLeod County Soil and Water supervisor positions are also open for candidates.
STATE SEATS
Up for election on the state level is:
- Senate District 18 held by Sen. Scott Newman, R-Hutchinson,
- House District 18B held by Rep. Glenn Gruenhagen, R-Glencoe, and
- House District 18A held by Rep. Dean Urdahl, R-Acton Township.
House terms are two years and Senate terms are four years.
Candidates may file for office from May 19 through June 2. Candidates may file with the secretary of state or the county auditor in the county in which they reside. The McLeod County auditor’s office is at 2391 Hennepin Ave. N., Glencoe. Call Janet Betsinger at 320-864-1203 with questions.
In 2018, Gruenhagen defeated challenger Ashley Latzke. Urdahl defeated challengers Justin Vold, Kyle Greene and Jill Galvan. In 2016, Newman defeated challenger Amy Wilde.
HUTCHINSON SCHOOL BOARD
Hutchinson School Board elections reflect an unusual situation this year with five of the six seats to be on the ballot. The filing period opens July 28 at the District Office, 30 Glen St. N.W., Hutchinson, and runs through Aug. 11.
Ordinarily there would be three seats up for election, but two will require a special election because former board members Joshua Gehlen and Mike Carls moved from the district. Those seats are currently filled by Tiffany Barnard and Brian Pollmann.
The three seats to be on the ballot for the regular election are currently held by Keith Kamrath, Byron Bettenhausen and Chris Wilke. The three candidates with the most votes in November will receive a four-year term.
The seats currently filled by Barnard and Pollmann will be on the ballot as a special election. The winners will fill the seat through 2022.
In 2018, incumbents Gehlen, Mike Carls and JoEllen Kimball faced no challengers.