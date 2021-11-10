Although Christmas isn’t for a few weeks yet, it’s time to start thinking about the yuletide season. One of the best ways to get in the holiday spirit is to participate in Operation Christmas Child.
During National Collection Week — Nov. 15–22 — shoeboxes filled with school supplies, hygiene items and fun toys will be collected at nearly 5,000 drop‑off locations in all 50 states and Puerto Rico. Locally, shoebox gifts can be dropped off at Maplewood Academy in Hutchinson and Good Shepherd Lutheran Church in Glencoe. See sidebar for schedules.
Since its beginning in 1993, Operation Christmas Child, the world’s largest Christmas project of its kind, has collected and delivered more than 188 million shoebox gifts to children in more than 170 countries and territories. In 2021, Operation Christmas Child hopes to collect enough shoebox gifts to reach another 9.7 million children.
Sponsored by Samaritan’s Purse, an international Christian relief and evangelism organization headed by Franklin Graham, the mission of Operation Christmas Child is to demonstrate God’s love in a tangible way to children in need around the world and, together with the local church worldwide, share the Good News of Jesus Christ.
WHO CAN PARTICIPATE?
Everyone — individuals, families, and groups — still has time to transform empty shoeboxes into fun gifts. The project partners with local churches across the globe to deliver these tangible expressions of God’s love. Find a step-by-step guide on the how to pack a shoebox at tinyurl.com/3mb3napw.
Items that should not be included are candy; toothpaste; used or damaged items; war‑related items such as toy guns, knives or military figures; seeds; chocolate or food; liquids or lotions; medications or vitamins; breakable items, such as snow globes or glass containers; or aerosol cans.
No time to pack a shoebox? That’s OK, you can donate $9 per shoebox gift online through Follow Your Box and receive a tracking label to discover its destination.
Participants who prefer the convenience of online shopping can browse samaritanspurse.org/buildonline to select gifts matched to a child’s specific age and gender, then finish packing the virtual shoebox by adding a photo and personal note of encouragement.
THE PROCESS
From Maplewood Academy and Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, shoebox gifts are prepared for overseas shipment at eight major processing centers across the U.S.: Atlanta; Baltimore/Washington; Boone, North Carolina; Charlotte, North Carolina; Dallas/Fort Worth; Denver; Chicago; and Fullerton, California.
Shoebox gifts are collected in the United States, as well as in Australia, Austria, Canada, Finland, Germany, New Zealand, South Korea, Spain, Switzerland and the United Kingdom.
Nearly 575,000 volunteers worldwide — with more than 270,000 of those in the U.S. — are involved in collecting, shipping and distributing shoebox gifts.
“In the midst of the pandemic, children around the world need to know that God loves them and there is hope,” said Graham. “A simple shoebox gift opens the door to share about the true hope that can only be found in Jesus Christ.”