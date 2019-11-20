Sisters Sofia and Cora Levandowski are at it again.
Playing Santa, that is.
The Levandowski sisters of Dassel, and their parents’ pottery business, launched their second annual “Fill the Kiln” toy drive on Oct. 25. The drive runs through Dec. 12.
The Fill the Kiln project was started by twin sisters Sofia and Cora Levandowski, with the help of their parents, Jena and Aron, after the sisters learned that some children do not receive toys at the holiday. They asked their parents to ask Levandowski Pottery customers to please bring toys, and the Fill the Kiln project was born.
All toys collected during the drive will be delivered to the Meeker County Courthouse on Dec. 13 for distribution to families in Meeker County.
People can make a toy donation by mailing toys or a monetary donation to Levandowski Pottery, P.O. Box 188, Dassel, MN 55325. Toys also can be dropped off at Levandowski Pottery, Garden Nook Tea & Gifts, and City Hall in Dassel.
All donors will receive a handmade snowflake ornament with the project name on the back. Donors also will be entered into a drawing for a set of four pottery coffee mugs.
Last year Sofia and Cora Levendowski collected 501 toys, and they hope to surpass that number this year.