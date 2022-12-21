Christmas Eve — one of two of the most popular worship services in the Christian calendar — is near.
Services at Christian churches will be well attended everywhere. Looking back, it was quite different two years ago — even last year — with the COVID-19 pandemic influencing how worship was to be done. This year there is anticipation that the service will be able to be back to the way it used to be.
The pandemic affected the church worshiping experience as a whole. According to data collected in April/May of 2020 by Barna Group, one in three practicing Christians dropped out of church completely during COVID-19. Membership dropped by 50%. Since then, according to a survey put out by the Pew Institute, the share of regular church goers is down 6 percentage points from 34% in 2019 to 28% in 2021. Using information from an American Family Survey in 2022, it suggests that religious attendance has declined significantly in the past two years. According to another survey published in Christianity Today, two-thirds of people — 67% were back to being in church in March 2022. Evangelical Protestants had the highest rate of returning in person members than other denominations.
This was also the case in the communities of Hutchinson and Litchfield. In a recent survey done with a cross section of churches/denominations in the area, it was found the pandemic affected them as well. The good news is that all are close to or at normal levels of in-person attendance at this time. Hutchinson Evangelical Free Church has gained more in their in-person attendance. New Journey UCC Church, Oak Heights Covenant Church, both of Hutchinson, and Cornerstone Church in Litchfield have noticed a shuffle — people have left and new faces have shown up.
“This isn’t the first time the church faced such dark times,” said The Rev. Jill Warner, pastor at New Journey UCC Church in Hutchinson. “Christianity is going through a transition. The pandemic accelerated that.”
ISSUES AFFECTING ATTENDANCE
As much as the pandemic appears to be over, there are still issues affecting attendance. The major one is congregants got out of the habit of attending church. When churches were forced to close at the beginning of the pandemic, people learned that life went on in spite of not attending church. They found other things to do, instead, and got used to not attending church services.
“It (Pandemic) disrupted families,” said The Rev. Adam Krumrie of CrossPoint Church in Hutchinson. “They asked themselves, ‘Why do we go to church?’ Some of these people have not come back.”
The online option for worship was discussed a lot for both its positive and negative aspects with attendance. All the churches interviewed offer an online option. Krumrie recognized that the pandemic forced churches to get more creative.
“It created another way to worship,” he said.
Both he and The Rev. Mike Giesenhagen, of Hutchinson Evangelical Free Church, have seen an overall increase in attendance due to it. Others recognize that it allows the shut-ins — those who physically are unable to do so — to be part of worship services.
Many pastors recognize the online’s limitations. Krumrie wants to think of online worship as a substitute rather than a replacement. The Rev. Eugene DeVries, pastor at Immanuel Lutheran Church, Acoma Township, Hutchinson, feels that in-person worship is very important,
“Face-to face gathering is necessary to Christian life,” DeVries said. “The blessing is being together. It can’t be replaced.”
He goes on to say that when he visits the shut-ins, they regularly say they miss being able to go to church.
“The desire in their hearts is to be with God’s people,” he said.
Kerri Meyer, part-time priest-in-charge at Trinity Episcopal Church in Litchfield, recognizes the value of in-person worship.
“It’s simply not possible to be the Church — the Body of Christ — without one another,” she said.
The Rev. Paul Wolf, pastor at St Anastasia Catholic Church in Hutchinson, agreed.
“You don’t get community being at home,” he said.
Even with those who are willing to attend in person again, pastors are seeing hesitancy. The Rev. Bill Kerr of The United Methodist Church in Litchfield sees members being cautious by wearing masks, spacing themselves out, and not everyone is comfortable with a hug or a handshake.
“There’s a two-world situation out there that makes people unsure,” Kerr said. “There are the stores and public places where it’s a ‘free-for all’ and then there’s hospitals that are extra cautious. People don’t know what to think.”
DeVries notices a hesitancy among congregation members also. “It’s hard to gauge who to shake hands with,” he said.
All of the pastors interviewed are happy that attendance has improved, but they don’t want to be satisfied.
“We are pulled in so many directions. We should always be striving as God’s people to be in church. We can do better,” said the Rev. David Markworth, pastor at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Cedar Mills Township.
The Rev. James Panning of St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Litchfield maybe summed it up best.
“The purpose of worship is to spread and share The Word,” Panning said. “As Hebrews 10:25 says ‘not giving up meeting together, as some are in the habit of doing, but encouraging one-another — and all the more as you see the Day approaching.’ Encouraging in-person fellowship and building up. That’s what we need to continue to do.”