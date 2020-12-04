If you're looking for a bright spot in our gray winter world, head to the Hutchinson Center for the Arts. Showing through Jan. 15 is the new exhibit "Equilibrium by Amber Rahe."
According to Lisa Bergh, executive director of the art center, Rahe began the works in this series with an intentional response to her life and art work.
“I had dialed everything in so tight and perfect that it felt constrictive," Rahe said. "I found myself wanting to make a mess, pour, splatter, disrupt and feel the movement of my brushstrokes.”
The result speaks for itself. Rahe's work is bright and has a spontaneous feeling about it. Bergh described it as "rooted in traditional painting and drawing inspiration from the Romanticism movement and her connection to nature."
Rahe works as a full-time artist in the Mankato area. This is her first exhibit at the Hutchinson Center for the Arts.
"I was looking for a gallery that I hadn’t shown at before in my area, and I had heard great things about the space from other artists," she said.
Learn more about Rahe and her work in this Leader Q&A.
Do you make your living as an artist?
I sell original works, prints, and do (private) commissions (for clients). Before the pandemic, I was also occasionally teaching at the St. Peter Art Center and as an adjunct at Minnesota State University, Mankato.
How do you work? Describe your creative process.
I start my process with a fair amount of research and gathering references. I then layout a composition and rough plan for colors. Then it is simply hours of applying layers of paint to the surface.
I usually work on multiple things at once to allow for drying times. I am currently working on a large oil painting commission, a large acrylic commission, a statue restoration, and I have about 10 ink paintings in the works.
How has your practice changed over time?
I used to paint more intuitively. I would start a painting or drawing with just an emotion and let that dictate the colors or movements of the brush. It takes me a lot longer now to begin a painting with all of the research. I thoroughly enjoy the research though. Since I am doing mostly nature in my paintings now, I learn a lot about each flower and creature that goes into them. I still have a bit of that intuition that goes into it, it just happens at a later stage in the process.
What art do you most identify with?
That’s a difficult question for me. There are so many artists and different types of art that I can identify with. There have been a lot of different artists that I have loved throughout the years, but some of the ones that stick are Salvador Dali, Joseph Turner, Francisco Goya, Caravaggio and Max Ernst.
What themes do you pursue?
The themes that I pursue usually happen organically. They usually come about from what is happening around me. My current work is a reaction to what has been happening in my personal life the past couple of years. I have had a lot of loss and illness. I created these paintings as a release from what was happening to me. The backgrounds are chaotic, uncontrolled and free form. The subject matter that I put into them usually come from nature. They symbolize a sense of peace within the chaos.
What memorable responses have you had to your work?
The most memorable reaction for me was during my master’s thesis exhibition. I had done a whole series on death and cancer. My grandmother was dying of cancer, and the series was made while watching her process of dying and finding the beauty in it. At the beginning of the opening for the show, I was waiting outside the gallery and greeting people. There were several people that went in ahead of the opening time. I watched them come out of the doors in tears. I started to get worried that it was too upsetting until one of the women stopped to talk to me. She told me how spot on I was and how she had just lost someone to cancer. She told me that it made her see it in a different light. It was a wonderful moment. I had never connected with my audience in that way before.
What is your dream project?
I am currently doing my dream projects. This is a dream for me to be working every day in my beautiful home studio and creating things that mean something to me and possibly connect with others.
I do have a secret desire to one day illustrate a children’s book though. I think that would be a lot of fun.
What’s the best piece of advice you’ve been given?
It came from a professor of mine. I was creating a lot of abstract work with vague symbolism worked into it. He said, “If you are going to paint a sad clown painting, PAINT A SAD CLOWN PAINTING!” What he meant was that I was trying to be so obscure and deep with my paintings that my viewers would completely miss the point. I had to be more clear in my message.
Professionally, what are your goals?
My current goals are to basically keep doing what I am doing. Keep growing my reach for potential clients, keep creating the work that I want to create, and be happy doing it. The pandemic has put a slight damper on some of this, but it won’t be forever. I also plan on continuing to teach when the opportunities arise.
What do you want viewers to take away from your exhibit?
I hope they have the same experience I do when I make them. The environment that we live in right now isn’t the easiest to be in. I hope they find some peace in their world of chaos.