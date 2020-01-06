Two 13-year-old boys were taken into custody following a fire at Walmart Sunday.
Emergency crews responded at 3:01 p.m. and found the fire had started in the men's clothing department. It was not completely extinguished despite the work of a fire suppression system. Officers were able to finish extinguishing it by using fire extinguishers. The State Fire Marshall estimated damage ranged from $1 to $2 million dollars.
Authorities believe the fire was started intentionally. Hutchinson police identified the two 13-year-old boys as suspects using store surveillance equipment. Charges are pending from the McLeod County Attorney's Office.
As of Monday morning, Walmart was closed.
Walmart media relations senior manager Casey Staheli provided a statement from Walmart Monday morning. It said, "Our Hutchinson store is currently closed due to a small isolated fire. We’re grateful no customers or associates were hurt. We appreciate the quick response of local firefighters and law enforcement and are assisting them as they investigate. We will provide store status updates for the community on our Hutchinson store’s Facebook page."
Hutchinson police, Hutchinson firefighters, Allina Ambulance and the State Fire Marshall responded to the 1300 Highway 15 South store.