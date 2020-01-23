Firefighters had to free a trapped Hutchinson man after a three-vehicle crash on School Road bridge Tuesday evening.
According to Hutchinson police, a 2011 Dodge Dakota driven by Michael Massmann, 29, of Hutchinson was southbound on School Road while a 1995 Jeep Grand Cherokee driven by Kyle Melchert, 27, of Hutchinson was northbound. At the top of the bridge, the Dakota slid into the opposite lane, hitting the guardrail and colliding with the Cherokee. The collision then caused the Dakota to collide with a southbound 2017 Chrysler Pacifica driven by Sara Pollmann, 46, of Hutchinson.
Hutchinson Firefighters freed Massmann, who was taken to Hutchinson Health with injuries that were not life threatening. Melchert and Pollmann were not taken to Hutchinson Health.
— Alex Guerrero