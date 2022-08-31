Hutchinson firefighters responded to a different kind of call last week.
Instead of battling a blaze, they spent three days working on a special project that will give children throughout the community a new recreational attraction on which to burn off their energy.
Construction of a new firefighter-themed playground at Fireman’s Park on the north end of downtown is the realization of a goal that several members of the Hutchinson Fire Department have had for quite some time.
“Our goal was to make this park more enjoyable for kids,” said Randy Abelson, assistant fire chief and chairman of the Fireman’s Park improvement committee. “People come down here, downtown and to hang out. Our goal is to have a nice playground for kids to play right here.”
The playground effort began in 2019, according to Abelson. The park committee had funding available through Southwest Initiative Foundation to upgrade a picnic shelter at the park, but they were thinking bigger.
Prior to their effort, Fireman’s Park was a serene spot, but aside from the cupola that offers a brief history of the park, there was little other than the picnic shelter and a small stationary toy in terms of amenities.
“We got into the numbers, and then we started going out looking at playgrounds,” Abelson said. “We came across this (playground design) that we liked. So we decided that we would fundraise for this … to put a playground here that’s going to be good for kids to play on.”
Firefighters like the idea of making Fireman’s Park a more popular destination for children and families
“There’s never been a playground really down here,” Eric Inselmann said. “It’s a great location (for a park), but I don’t know if that many people really even know about it. This will get more people here, I think. Our overall goal was usage — bring people downtown, hopefully.”
The playground is part of $116,000 in planned renovations, approved by the City Council last year, that also includes upgrades to the shelter and an additional paved walkway from the shelter to playground.
Shelter improvements included new countertop and wiring for electrical upgrades, as well as a new paint job and cement sidewalk from a bike path to the shelter.
But the playground is certainly the most significant upgrade to the fire department-sponsored park.
Before construction could begin, the firefighters embarked on a fundraising effort that continues today. Southwest Initiative Foundation provided funding for the shelter upgrades, while playground construction funding has come from the Fire Department Relief Association and the city’s parks department. Other organizations like the Kiwanis Club and Village Ranch also have donated.
When the playground plans came to the City Council in September last year, some council members supported a $40,000 donation from the Community Improvement Fund for the project.
“I think it can become more of a flagship park,” Council Member Chad Czmowski said at the time. “I really like it when organizations do a lot of legwork on the front end.”
Even as the playground comes to fruition, firefighters know they have more work to do. They want to complete the hard-surface path from the shelter to the playground in the near future.
“We want to do a hard surface from the shelter up to the edge (of the playground), so wheelchairs or mobile scooters can easily get up here,” Abelson said. “So we have more fundraising to do to get that done, because we want to make it so parents or grandparents can come up closer to see the grandkids on the playground.”
While construction of the playground wrapped up last week, it would not be ready to use immediately. Cement footings needed to set, and mulch needed to be spread on the playground floor.