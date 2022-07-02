Celebrate the Fourth of July — America's Independence Day — with special events including fan favorites — fireworks. Due to the uncertainty surrounding COVID-19, it is recommended to contact events or venues directly in case of cancellation or postponement.
- Annandale’s annual Fourth of July features a parade at 10 a.m. The parade route begins at Poplar Avenue to Cherry Street, Oak Avenue and Park Street (State Highway 24). Music in the Park features the Fabulous Armadillos 7-10 p.m. followed by fireworks, which are shot off at dusk at Annandale Municipal Park; annandale4thofjuly.org.
- Chanhassen's annual Fourth of July celebration features a parade at 2:30 p.m. The route starts on West 78th Street and Chan View and follows Kerber, Santa Vera Drive, Laredo and ends on Chan View. Fireworks are at 10 p.m. Monday, July 4, at Lake Ann Park; ci.chanhassen.mn.us.
- Billed as the state's oldest Fourth of July celebration, Delano’s first Independence Day observance was on July 4, 1857. This year, celebrate with a parade at 10:30 a.m. and a fireworks show at 10:30 a.m. both on Monday, July 4; delano4th.com.
- Excelsior Fourth of July features fireworks are at dusk launching on Lake Minnetonka, just north of Excelsior Commons; excelsior-lakeminnetonkachamber.com.
- High Island Lake Conservation Club in New Auburn has traditionally hosted fireworks at dusk on July 4. For more information, visit the High Island Lake Conservation Club’s Facebook page.
- Red, Hot & Boom! in Mankato is 7-10 p.m. July 4, and features live music and fireworks at 10 p.m. This event is at the Vetter Stone Amphitheater, 310 Rock St. W. Gates open at 6 p.m. Admission is free; 507-385-6660.
- Maynard features a Fourth of July activities with a parade at 10 a.m. and fireworks at dusk, both on Monday, July 4. For more information, call 320-367-2140.
- Spicer’s Fourth of July festivities feature the Grand Day Parade at 10 a.m. Monday, July 4. The parade route follows Lake Avenue. The fireworks show starts at 10 p.m. Monday, July 4, at Saulsbury Beach. The best place to watch the show is from a boat on Green Lake; willmarlakesarea.com.
- St. Cloud’s annual Fourth of July fireworks takes place at 10 p.m. Monday, July 4. For best viewing, visit Wilson and Hester parks, and along Fifth Avenue North. The St. Cloud Municipal Band plays its annual Independence Day Concert at 8:30 p.m. in Hester Park. There are fun and educational activities for kids of all ages, and food vendors in both Hester and Wilson Parks starting at 2 p.m.; stcloudfireworks.org.
- Waconia Fireworks Festival is at 9:30 p.m. Monday, July 4. Fireworks are launched from Lake Waconia Regional Park; destinationwaconia.org.
- The 66th annual Litchfield Watercade is hosting a fireworks show at dusk on Friday, July 8, over Lake Ripley; watercade.com.
For more Minnesota fireworks shows, visit Explore Minnesota at exploreminnesota.com.