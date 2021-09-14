A grass-roots group representing 10 community organizations recognized unity among Hutchinson-area residents at the first Belonging Begins With Us Celebration, Sunday at Masonic/West River Park. The afternoon schedule included games, a concert by the musical group Sounds of Hope, a short program, food vendors and ice cream treats. Pinatas, face painting, rock painting and other children’s activities also were available.
The national Welcoming Week is an annual campaign and celebration supported in this region by the Southwest Initiative Foundation with additional promotion from Pioneer PBS and Southwest Minnesota Arts Council. Led by the national nonprofit Welcoming America, the week showcases the growing movement of communities striving to emphasize a sense of belonging among all people. Thousands of events have been organized nationwide since 2012.