The McLeod County Historical Society turned back the clock to the roaring '20s on Thursday night. The free-wheeling spirit of the Jazz Age with its flappers, bathtub gin and bootleggers was celebrated at the museum's first-ever fundraising gala at the Crow River Golf Club.
More than 60 people turned out, many in costume, to support the local historical society. So much so, about $9,500 was raised, according to Brian Haines, executive director. Liz Schwarze, board vice president, told Haines it was the the museum's biggest single fundraiser since the place was built.
Highlights of the evening included a live auction with auctioneer Shareif Eisa, vice president of operations at Fahey Sales Auctioneers and Appraisers. He raised just shy of $1,500. He encouraged spirited bidding on donated items including a one-night stay at the Brechet Bed and Breakfast in Glencoe, a Santa visit, a plane ride over Hutchinson, a handmade quilt by Ann Schumann, a pair of Twins Tickets four rows up from the first-base dugout, and a Welcome Spring dinner by Chef John.
The evening ended on a note of laughter with a performance by comedian Dan Bublitz Jr.
Thanks to the success of the first year, Haines said he hopes the gala will become an annual event.
Next up for the museum? Opening its new addition. The 4,400-square-foot west addition is expected to open in early 2020. The addition was possible thanks to a donation earlier this year from Vern Steffel of St. Louis Park, a former polka musician who toured with the Whoopee John band.
Ground was broken on the new addition in April. It will be used to display Steffel’s personal collection of Whoopee John items, as well as historical artifacts collected through the years. Watch the Leader for more information about the grand opening of the new addition in March.