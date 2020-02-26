The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources is reminding anglers that the deadlines for removing ice fishing shelters are drawing near.
In the southern two-thirds of the state, structures must be off lakes by the end of the day Monday, March 2. For structures on lakes in the northern third of the state, the deadline is by the end of the day Monday, March 16.
The DNR also asks anglers to pick up trash around the lakes, even if it doesn't belong to them.
Owners of shelters that are not removed by the deadline may be prosecuted, and the structures may be confiscated, removed or destroyed by a conservation officer.
After the removal date, shelters may remain on the ice between midnight and one hour before sunrise when occupied or attended. Storing or leaving shelters on a public access is prohibited.