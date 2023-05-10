The second weekend in May is one of the most popular events for Minnesota’s 10,000-plus lakes — the fishing opener. The air crackles with excitement the week before as families get ready — checking the boats, the rods, the tackle and purchasing their fishing licenses. All anglers anxiously wait for the day —midnight Saturday morning — to arrive.
Area businesses have been stocking up in advance to assure that these outdoor enthusiasts have all the advantages.
The Outpost in Hutchinson and Litchfield will have fresh bait available, though Mitch Elke, owner of both stores, is concerned about what they will be able to have on hand.
“The pond where I get the minnows from froze out this winter,” he said. “The night crawlers from Canada are late in coming — shipping issues. There probably won’t be leeches because the northern lakes where they come from aren’t open, yet.”
What Elke knows for sure, though, is that he’ll have crappie and fathead minnows and wax worms for pan fish. The shiners and sucker minnows may be on a “first come, first serve” basis. If there are leeches, Elke says they’ll be the small ones.
Even though the bait situation could be sparse, Elke promises his prices won’t increase because of it.
The two Outpost stores also have fishing supplies. They carry a line of rods, reels and tackle. Elke tries to support companies that make their products in the U.S. The St. Croix rod is made in Wisconsin and many of the jigs he carries are from Wisconsin and Minnesota.
Elke says the Hutchinson store will have a larger selection than the Litchfield one as more people shop there.
Runnings, at both its Hutchinson and Litchfield locations, will be stocked for the opener, too. Like Outpost, the Litchfield Runnings store is smaller than Hutchinson.
“We will have the same brands as the Hutch store — just not as many,” said Alex Rohrbeck, department manager.
Runnings has a large selection of clothing, rods, reels, fishing tackle and equipment, trolling motors, boating accessories and fish locators. The Hutchinson store has a machine that will spool fishing line onto the reel, helping make it a more professional wind. Both stores have a special section with a fun vibe for the youngest anglers.
Runnings stores have live bait, also, including crappie, fatheads and a mix of sucker and shiner minnows along with night crawlers and wax worms.
“For those who won’t be fishing this weekend and their spouse will be, our garden store will also be well stocked," Craig Loch, manager at the Hutchinson Running store, said with a wink.
CARRYING ON A TRADITION
Matt Larson of Dave Larson Insurance in Hutchinson, has been fishing with his dad, Dave, since he was 4 years old. He has fond memories of the fishing openers they’ve spent ogether.
“I learned a lot about the lakes around here, fishing with him," Matt said.
Matt has been a fishing guide around the state for 17 years. He has also been involved with fishing tournaments, the Ray Sports and Marine Co. in Grand Rapids, and Lund Boat Co. in New York Mills. He has plenty of hands-on knowledge about how to fish the lakes around here and what anglers should be looking for.
“I’m optimistic with the outlook this year,” he said. “I think there will be enough moisture in our lakes from the snow pack. I think they’ll (the lakes) be healthier.”
He says one of the positive aspects about fishing around this area, is fishing is consistent.
“Go to a particular lake to set up your certain bite (lure/bait)," he said. "When you find the fishing has slowed down, you should be able to go to a different lake and fish the same way. The lakes fish very similar around here.
“Fishing around here is not structure based, “ he added. “It is more about depth and location.”
Larson also feels the lakes in McLeod and Meeker counties are hidden gems.
“This area is overlooked by the Twin Cities anglers," he said. "Everyone considers the places to go are Lake Waconia or Minnetonka, up north — or even Spicer and Green lakes in Kandiyohi County, but we have an entertaining area to fish.”
“All the locals know it. We have big fish,” Matt added with a smile.
He has shifted his guiding expertise from professional to personal now. His face lights up when he discusses taking his daughter out for the opener.
“I have been taking her fishing on the opener for two years now,” he said. “This is her third opener. She loves it! I love watching her fish — how she’s evolved. Our father-daughter trips have re-energized my love for fishing. I want to make it fun like my dad did for me.”
“I am now fishing for the love of something different — my time with his daughter," Matt said.
DNR FISHING OUTLOOK
By all accounts, the winter of 2022-2023 was a tough one for lake travel by ice anglers in southern Minnesota. Heavy early snowstorms dominated much of the region and it continued through January, just as the usual cold-snap settled in to create thicker ice conditions than normal.
When all was said and done, the winter ranked in the top five for snowfall totals. It had created a blanket on our lakes that reduced sunlight penetration and oxygen production — essential for fish survival.
DNR crews recorded lower oxygen readings on many shallow lakes, setting up an anticipated higher degree of possible winter kill to watch for. The results would later pan out not as severe as feared after ice out observations during the middle of April.
"While we did experience natural fish winter kill on several shallow lakes, various gamefish species still present after ice-out it suggested it was only a partial kill — remarkably most pronounced by loss of common carp and buffalo fish. When this scenario occurs in the southernmost part of Minnesota, lake communities and anglers come to expect it," DNR reported. "Both natural reproduction of the remaining gamefish species, along with strategic spring stocking where needed, will once again put these lakes back on track to support a viable and quality fishery within two years."
While southern Minnesota lakes often are overlooked as a destination for good fishing in the spring, local anglers know opportunities always exist. Anyone can experience good angling by boat or offshore given the numerous waters in this part of the state that host fast growing fish, as opposed to slower growing fish in deeper cooler lakes in northern Minnesota, the DNR said.
Sometimes the best kept secrets for fast-action keeper walleye are found in southern Minnesota.
The DNR also reminded anglers and boaters of the Clean In Clean Out initiative when boating or fishing in Minnesota. Anglers should follow state aquatic invasive species laws, including cleaning, draining, disposing and keeping all plugs out while transporting.
Another reminder is that water temperatures in the spring are still cold. Hypothermia can set in within minutes of falling overboard, so anyone on the water should wear a life jacket.
"If you need fish population assistance, contact the local fisheries area office in that area of the state," the DNR news release said. "Have a great fishing experience and take a kid fishing!"
The following fishing information is highlighted below by each DNR area fisheries office in the southern region: Hutchinson, Ortonville, Spicer, Waterville, Windom, and the Minnesota River crew. They provide a snapshot of the lake’s fishery based on recent netting surveys that evaluate the fish population. The following list of waters represents some of the top walleye fishing prospects for the spring of 2023:
- Big Swan Lake (Meeker County): a great walleye resource in the Hutchinson area
- Minnie-Belle Lake (Meeker County): continues to provide quality walleye near Hutchinson
- Eagle Lake (Kandiyohi County): has a fair number of 15:19-inch walleye right now
- Koronis Lake (Stearns County): one of the most popular Spicer area lakes with quality fish
- Norway Lake (Kandiyohi County): this lake offers a variety of walleye sizes and drum too!
HUTCHINSON-AREA FISHERIES OUTLOOK
Hutchinson Area Fisheries covers Brown, McLeod, Meeker, Nicollet, Redwood, Renville and Sibley counties.
By all accounts the 2022 fishing season was a very good one in the Hutchinson area. With good reports from many area lakes, 2022 will be a tough year to top. For 2023, there will be some uncertainty how the drought and extensive snow cover may have affected lakes. It is likely that smaller ponds will have some winterkill, but most larger lakes should be fine. Fishing prospects in 2023 should be good for the Hutchinson area. Collinwood has the potential to be the top lake in the area based on a nice Walleye year class coming of age and great fishing last year. Otherwise, Walleye fishing should be steady at several lakes. Bass fishing should be good as always, but anglers should be advised that bass fishing has seen a rise in popularity during the past few years and subsequently many popular lakes can be very busy most weekends. This is a great opportunity to try a new lake, fish during the week, or fish for different species.
- Walleye: Last year Belle and Collinwood were the top lakes in the area for Walleye. Both had good bites all year. This good fishing should continue with new crops of fish coming up. Last year was also excellent on both lakes for young of year production so the future is bright. Marion last year was its typical self where there’s a ton of fish, but there’s lots to eat. The bite can be tough at times. Like Collinwood Lake last year, The Hutchinson DNR Fisheries office will be tagging Walleye in Lake Marion as part of a new study looking at genetics and angler harvest. If you catch a tagged Walleye in Marion, call or email the Hutchinson DNR office and report the catch. Big Swan Lake is another great Walleye resource in the area. It’s been a hot lake the last few years and that should continue into 2023. One lake that bounced back recently was Washington. Net catches have been down for a while, but they have rebounded and people should be able to find some fish to catch. Fishing next door at Stella and Manuella should also be good. A final strong Walleye candidate is Lake Minnie-Belle. Minnie-Belle is unique for the area and reminiscent of the northern woods with its clear waters and abundance of rooted aquatic plants. It can have some good Walleye fishing, but anglers may need to mix up their strategies as Minnie-Belle is clearer than many other area lakes.
- Bass: While Washington and Stella get most of the top press for Hutchinson area bass fishing, there are many other lakes in the area that are just as good. For numbers of bass, Minnie-Belle, Francis and Manuella can provide some high number days. For those looking for a wall hanger, Jennie and Greenleaf both have the potential of 6-pound-plus fish. For a combination of both size and number Erie, Spring and Long by Dassel can all be good. To get away from the crowds at Dunn’s, Richardson and Stahl’s are all good. Smallmouth Bass are currently only in Stella, Manuella, Washington and Big Swan. All four lakes are great bets to hook up with a bronzeback. The majority of lakes in the Hutchinson area offer great Bass fishing. Anglers should have their pick of both numbers and size with the variety of lakes.
- Sunfish: Two of the top sunfish lakes in the area recently acquired special regulations. Minnie-Belle and Ripley both have 5 sunfish bag limits in order to increase the number of quality sunfish anglers catch. Naturally both these lakes are a good starting place for looking for larger sunfish. The top sunfish lake in the area however may be Francis by Kingston. There is a combination of both good size and numbers. Jennie and Washington are both great lakes for anglers to take a shot at getting a true trophy 10-inch Bluegill. Historically Jennie has produced the most 10-inch Bluegill during surveys going back to 1993. Washington is also a great place to look for big Bluegill; many large Bluegill were seen during spring nettings in 2017 and 2019 although they can be notoriously difficult to find. Because of their direct connection, Stella is also a good option for big Bluegills. Clear by Watkins is another top sunfish lake in the area while Stahls is the best local option for numbers of small sunfish to keep the kids busy. In addition, several lakes in the area have good sunfish populations. Anglers are reminded that selective harvest is a great way to get a meal and preserve great pan fishing by releasing large sunfish to spawn and in particular males that are important for nest guarding and passing down parental male genetics. Releasing the biggest sunfish and keeping 7-inch and under sunfish can preserve large sunfish opportunities for years to come.
- Crappie: The Hutchinson area offers good Crappie fishing for people looking for something for the frying pan. Belle and Swan Lake are traditional spots for many local anglers. Clear by Watkins also has been good for several years now for both open water and ice angling for Crappie. For anglers looking for true giants, Minnie-Belle has the largest Crappies in the area. Those anglers chasing big Crappies on Minnie-Belle should be warned, they can be difficult to find. Washington and Stella are two lakes that can offer a little in between with both size and numbers. As always, Dunn’s and Richardson lakes are historically good Crappie lakes and should continue to offer good Crappie fishing into the future. Anglers may also encounter White Crappie at either Dunn’s or Richardson.
- Northern Pike: The top Northern Pike fishing opportunity in the Hutchinson area for large sized fish is Minnie-Belle Lake. Minnie-Belle Lake has had a protective slot limit of 24 inch to 36 inch for more than 20 years now and as a result the size structure in Minnie-Belle is tremendous for a large fish opportunity. There is potential for fish over 40 inches at Minnie-Belle. Stella is another lake that anglers have the potential of a 40-inch fish. Anglers may not catch large numbers of fish, but the fish they do will likely be a quality size. Jennie and Collinwood also have some very nice fish, but also enough to keep you busy. For numbers of Pike regardless of size, Francis is a safe bet.
- Other species: Other options in the Hutchinson area include Little Mud Lake by Watkins for Rainbow Trout. Rainbows are stocked every spring and fall. Betty, Marion and Swan Lake are all places anglers can target Channel Catfish. In addition, the Minnesota River is the place for both Channel Catfish and Flathead Catfish. Otter Reservoir in Hutchinson is a great option for people to catch almost anything, especially with an abundance of shore fishing opportunities. Fort Ridgley, Spring (Hindeman), Ramsey, and Seven Mile creeks are all opportunities to catch stream trout in the Hutchinson area. All four streams are stocked in the spring with both Rainbow and Brown trout, except for Seven Mile which is only stocked with Brown Trout.
The 2023 fishing outlook was prepared by Tanner Stevens. For more information, email tanner.stevens@state.mn.us, or call 320-753-0343.