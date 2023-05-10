The second weekend in May is one of the most popular events for Minnesota’s 10,000-plus lakes — the fishing opener. The air crackles with excitement the week before as families get ready — checking the boats, the rods, the tackle and purchasing their fishing licenses. All anglers anxiously wait for the day —midnight Saturday morning — to arrive.

Area businesses have been stocking up in advance to assure that these outdoor enthusiasts have all the advantages.

