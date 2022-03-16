If you're looking for a little culture, take an art break and view the new exhibit “Keep Your Eye on the Prize” featuring the work of Gregory Wilkins at the Hutchinson Center for the Arts.
Wilkins, associate director of student activities at Mankato State University, describes himself as "an artist, educator and global traveler living in Minnesota." The self-taught artist who grew up in a multi-ethnic, multi-national family shares his thoughts about his work in this Leader Q&A.
Tell me about your show, "Keep Your Eye on the Prize," at the Hutchinson Center for the Arts. What do you want people to know about your work?
I was inspired to name this exhibition "Keep Your Eye on the Prize" from a folk song that became influential during the American Civil Rights Movement of the 1950s and 1960s. It is based on the traditional song "Gospel Plow," from Alan Lomax’s 1949 book "Our Singing Country." the song was also known as "Hold On, Keep Your Hand on the Plow," and various permutations thereof stemming from the early 20th century and attributed to the African-American community.
This exhibit is more than the Black Lives Matter movement and those cast off as insignificant; it is about racism and oppression, lynching and murder, as well as healing and conversations our nation is having about rights and privileges. It may leave some viewers uncomfortable; while for others, it will be a recognition of our collective past, which must not be forgotten. It is our history. As Americans, we must acknowledge our historical past and work toward a more inclusive and equitable future.
The art in this exhibition is a tribute to black and brown people as well as those who are left behind in our collective history/herstory. As Americans, it is a reminder we have a long way to go before we can truly honor the ideals of the U.S Declaration of Independence of life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness. May we never forget our past as we continue to reach toward a more perfect and equitable union.
Your work is described as mixed media. What is your favorite media in which to work, and why?
One of my favorite media in my mixed media work is the use of fiber. I love the way it can be shaped to express an idea or form — stitched, braided, appliqued, woven, intertwined, twisted, felted, laced, flocked, hooked, knitted, crocheted and so on. In my current practice, I use stitch as a way to create layer and texture to draw the viewer into my work, which I feel is more expressive than a single media source. Fiber in its many forms can inspire the viewer to rethink traditional methods of artistic expression and move an audience to celebrate and appreciate its many applications.
How do you work? What is your process?
As an artist, I am shaped by an experience, movement, image or vision. George Barnard Shaw stated, “Imagination is the beginning of creation. You imagine what you desire, you will what you imagine, and at last you create what you will.” Within that context, I jump into a piece to find meaning and often times to reflect and contemplate. It is rare for me to sketch a concept. Rather, ideas come to me in my sleep while dreaming or placing paint onto canvas or paper and observe what images evolve through the process of creative making and play.
How does your work comment on current social or political issues?
As an engaged participant within a global community, I cannot divorce myself from the world around me. The ol’ adage, “The personal is the political” is true in my creative making. In my philanthropic work around the world, I have spent time in communities on social injustice issues — water and land rights, human trafficking, reforestation, indigenous rights, landmine proliferation, food and housing insecurity and so on. These experiences are reflected in my art though my mixed media pieces. By bringing these matters to the forefront, it is my hope for those who have not had the opportunity to witness these experiences first-hand that they may become more aware while educating themselves and others on topics of social and political significance.
Are you inspired by other artists? If so, who and why?
I am inspired by cultural bearers through traditions that are passed from one generation to the next – basketry, painting, weaving, ceramics, music, visual and oral storytelling, and so on. It is through their creative work in art and craft I find stimulus. Works such as these are a testament to the now as well as honoring the past. Through these artifacts, awareness is conveyed and expressed through artistic means.
What gives you the most joy?
I find my greatest joy when I travel and engage with people and cultures that are different from myself. By walking the streets, getting lost in alleyways and backwoods, breaking bread with a new friend, visiting with other creatives and elders, or sowing seeds and harvesting their bounty, provides me a sense of connection while walking more intentionally and gently on the earth. There is truth in the testament “the best things in life are free.”
How do you define success? Based on your definition, what would you say is your greatest success?
Success is overcoming an obstacle or finding a solution to a vision while leading one forward to the next moment. Minutes matter and moments count; how you engage in those moments shapes the person you may become.
One of my greatest, successful moments was the realization I could shape my destiny through my words and actions. By believing in myself and loving myself unconditionally, I could accomplish great things. I am the protagonist, an advocate and champion of how I want to be engaged in the world.
How do you see your art evolving in the future?
It is my desire to find new opportunities to collaborate with other creatives. For example, “Black Lives Matter: Keep Your Eye on the Prize,” (which is in this exhibition and the namesake of the show) was one of nine works selected in January 2022 from nearly 400 submissions from around the world to be part of “Portraits,” a commissioned piece of music through the Federal Performing Arts Association in partnership with the Gay Men’s Chorus of Washington, D.C. I will collaborate with a composer, lyricist and choreographer to express through these artistic forms my visual image, which will be projected to the audience. The world premier will be at the Kennedy Center in June 2024 and may come to Minneapolis in July 2024. A forthcoming coffee table book will also be created to showcase the top 150 images including the nine chosen for “Portraits.”
I would like to continue deconstructing and upcycling found objects that may have gone to the landfill to be reshaped and placed into my artistic work. As the green movement continues to take form, it is my desire to be part of the solution while bringing awareness to issues of global prominence in my art.
And lastly, I would like to develop my “Color of Water” series. This collection honors the way water in its many forms impacts life for all sentient beings.