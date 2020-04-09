There's no time like the present to help your neighbors, and Michael Foods of Gaylord is doing just that in Glencoe Friday afternoon.
From 3 to 5:30 p.m., stop by Glencoe-Silver Lake High School, 1825 16th St. E., for a free bag of food that includes liquid eggs, both whole and white, hard boiled eggs, 10 pounds of diced potatoes and 12 pounds of mashed potatoes. There are no requirements, but only one bag will be given per car.
Cars will be directed to line up on 16th Street facing west where parents drop their kids off for school. Once the line gets long, people are asked to turn at the four-way stop sign, drive behind the school and line up at the east entrance of the school.
No walk-ups are allowed and people are asked to stay in their vehicles. A volunteer will give people bags, or you may open your trunk and they will put it in.