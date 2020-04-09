There's no time like the present to help your neighbors, and Michael Foods of Gaylord is doing just that in Hutchinson this afternoon.
From 2:30 to 5:30 p.m., look for cones and volunteers directing motorists through Parking Lot E behind Main Street Sports Bar in downtown Hutchinson. Liquid eggs, both whole and white, hard boiled eggs, 10 pounds of diced potatoes and 12 pounds of mashed potatoes are available for free with no requirements.
Instructions are as follows:
- follow First Avenue South past Citizens Bank
- follow cones, signs and volunteers to Franklin Avenue and to Washington Avenue
- enter slowly and stay in your vehicle as bags will be brought to vehicles,
- remember social distancing
- slowly exit onto Franklin Street.
There will be one bag per car.