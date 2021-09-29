Looking back on the past 50 years, Bob Powell of Hutchinson feels grateful.
Since buying NAPA Auto Parts of Hutchinson in 1971, his family has served many loyal customers. Among them are those who have patronized the business on State Highway 7 East from the start to today.
“There are good people we’ve gotten to know through the business,” he said. “If it wasn’t for them, we wouldn’t have made it. There have been trying times in this business, like any other.”
His son Craig, who currently owns the business, said, “It’s all we know.” He worked at the business while in high school and learned from his father. It’s been a part of his life for as long as he can remember.
“Family business can be really good,” Craig said. “There can be struggles sometimes, but all in all it’s been good for everybody.”
The past few years have brought fresh challenges to NAPA due to COVID-19.
“It’s not unique to our industry, everyone has the same problem,” Bob said. “Right now there is a shortage of parts. I think the whole world is suffering shortages now days.”
The story of the Powell family’s venture goes back even further than 1971. One good starting point might be 1958, when Bob moved to the Twin Cities. He worked for a company selling industrial parts and tools.
“I was a district guy, you would call it,” he said. “It was too much travel. I started looking for something else.”
He and his wife, Dee, wanted a place to call home — somewhere to get off the road and be part of a community. Hutchinson stuck out.
“The town looked good and I decided to take a chance,” Bob said. “The first thing we liked was it was close to Minneapolis, and it was a thriving community, an attractive community, no doubt about that. It had a good business plan and still does. The schools are good. Anything you want a community to have, this one has.”
Longtime Hutchinson residents may remember that in 1971, Hutchinson Wholesale Supply — the current NAPA store — was owned by Floyd Hoel. It was founded in 1955 by Eddy Dunstetter. At the time it was where Standard Printing is now.
“(Hoel) had a Mileage gas station at the corner, a restaurant down there. He had one in Litchfield and one in Glencoe,” Bob said.
He bought Hutchinson Wholesale Supply, and its NAPA store, and hasn’t looked back since. For the first five years, Dee was part of the operation.
“Before we got computers — we didn’t get them in the industry until probably ’77 or ’79 — it was strictly a manual inventory system and she ran that,” Bob said. “When we started there was no delivery to dealers. Now it’s all instant delivery.”
At one time NAPA was a catalogue business, but as times changed everything was moved to computers. In 1991, the business expanded when it purchased Hutch Auto Body. Another major change has been the proliferation of parts due to the expansion of models on the American market. At one time there were a few Chevrolet and Ford models to keep track of.
“That was about until Honda came in 1973,” Bob said, “and the import of foreign cars started coming in, and Chevy has 10 models and Ford has 10. It added and added parts.”
When Bob first arrived in Hutchinson, he was part of the Jaycees, but in those days you had to leave at age 35. He served on the Water Carnival Committee, served on the Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors, and helped start the Hutchinson Ambassadors. Before moving into the city, he served on the Hutchinson Township Board. In the 1970s he was among a group of 10 who helped bolster the Civil Air Patrol’s activity. Today he volunteers with Meals on Wheels.
These days Bob’s son Scott owns Hutch Auto Body, and with Craig running NAPA, Bob is technically retired. That said, he still finds ways to help out at the store.
“I enjoy working with the customers,” he said. “I do it because I enjoy it, and in a sense it feels like you’re helping people out.”
To celebrate Bob’s 50 years and thank members of the community, the family is hosting an open house lunch 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 14, at NAPA.
Reflecting on his many years of work, Bob said there are “all kinds” of good memories.
“But the most important thing has been the support of my family and wife,” he said. “That’s kept this going all these years.”