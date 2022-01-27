Social media has been buzzing about the future of the Hutchinson Event Center and Senior Programming. So much so that Mayor Gary Forcier, City Administrator Matt Jaunich and Lynn Neumann, director of Parks, Recreation and Community Education, conducted a community meeting Wednesday to address rumors and respond to questions.
Although there was a wind chill advisory that morning, it didn't affect attendance. It was a full house with additional chairs brought in to accommodate the crowd. Folks turned out to learn — directly from the horse's mouth, so to speak — about the future of the Event Center and Senior Programming.
Jaunich kicked off the meeting by telling the audience, the city does not have a buyer for the Event Center at this time. That squashed the first rumor.
“Yes, we are having conversations about selling the building,” he said. “We are not eliminating Senior Programming or the Senior Center. In the future the Senior Center may move. I can't tell you today where.”
That put the hammer down on the second rumor.
IN THE BEGINNING
For those not familiar with the history of the Event Center, the city entered into a purchase agreement in September 2000 to buy Plaza 15 Shopping Center, which included the building that would later become the Event Center. The city closed on the purchase of those properties in April 2001 for $3.435 million.
The city opened the Hutchinson Event Center/Senior Programming in May 2002 at a cost of about $2.3 million. When the city constructed the facility, it received $1 million from the state in bonding dollars to help build it. The only caveat that would be related to the sale of the facility is that the city would have to sell it at “fair market value” and that the proceeds from the sale would be used to repay the state dollars up to the $1 million amount.
Jaunich said as early as 2012 the city was exploring the future use of the building. Since then, it has been discussed at strategic planning sessions. It comes down to the question: Should the city continue to be in the event center business?
While none of the city's park and recreation buildings pay for themselves, Jaunich said the Event Center is its most expensive facility. It has been running at a loss for several years: $128,987 in 2015; $141,903 in 2017; and $191,802 in 2020. It is estimated to have lost $174,882 in 2021 and budgeted to lose another $171,357 in 2022.
The city is also looking at expensive upgrades to make the building more competitive for events including a new communication system, HVAC improvements, carpet and wall treatments. The cost could range from $1 million to $2 million.
So what's changed from 2002 when the Event Center opened? Competition, for one thing. Since then, the city has seen an influx of new venues ranging from Crow River Winery and Art's Place to barn buildings.
Another drawback? There is no hotel attached to the Event Center. Although there are hotels within a short drive, it's not the same.
Looking back over the past 20 years, Jaunich said the building has served its purpose.
“We have to change with the times,” Forcier said.
Following their remarks, the trio of city officials took questions from the audience. Someone asked about an endowment fund from 1992. Another person asked why the city doesn't prioritize senior citizens. Someone else asked about the amount of investment that was going to be needed to bring the building up to par. And then there were questions about social media and getting the word out about city business.
Jaunich said he could spend all day responding to misinformation on social media. To combat the rumor mill, he encouraged the audience to reach out to him directly with questions, or to city staff or elected officials. Information about city business is available on the city of Hutchinson website where all meeting agendas, packets and minutes are posted.
“If there are areas we're lacking, tell us,” he said. “If we're dropping the ball on seniors, we want to know.”