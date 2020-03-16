News

During this time of uncertainty surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic, the Hutchinson Leader has closed its lobby as a precaution against the spread of this virus. Leader staff members will continue to work and will handle services via telephone, email, mail or drop box. Customer service representatives will also be taking calls and answering emails from 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday through Friday. Thank you.

