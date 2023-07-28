Hunting for wild edibles in woodland or home landscapes has become more popular in recent years.
Many native plants are considered edible, but foragers need to be aware of the possible food safety issues in selecting the right plants and preparing them correctly. There may also be foraging harvest restrictions or permits needed on public, state or federal lands.
To help beginners and experienced foragers alike, educational workshops are being held across the state, including one planned for 1-4 p.m. Monday, Sept. 18, at Dassel History Center. Online registration can be done at: z.umn.edu/wildforaging.
Registration fee will be $20 and participants will receive a Minnesota Harvester Handbook. There will also be an outdoor hike at the end of the indoor discussion period. Participants should be prepared for a hike on the trail, weather permitting. Foraging topics from the Minnesota Harvester Handbook and other topics will be discussed.
Mushrooms are the biggest concern in properly identifying edible and poisonous fungi. The Minnesota Mycological Society is a resource for mushroom hunters. Dandelions, fiddleheads, leeks/ramps, stinging nettles, plantain and burdock are among many home and woodland plants that are edible in the spring. The summer and fall also provide edible mushrooms, fruits and nuts like Juneberries, raspberries, blueberries, Aronia berry and hazelnuts.
The Minnesota Harvester Handbook provides guidelines for wild gatherers, addressing sustainable natural resource harvest practices and uses. University of Minnesota Extension and other contributors developed the resource. The Minnesota Harvester Handbook highlights sustainable harvest and gathering for more than 20, non-timber forest products. The publication reviews many popular forest products like maple syrup, fiddlehead fern, birch bark, juneberry, thimbleberry, wild rice, basswood, chaga, firewood, balsam boughs, princess pine, red osier dogwood, tree cones/seeds, mushrooms including Morel, Oyster, King Bolete, Sweet tooth, Lobster, Chicken-of-the-woods, Hen-of-the-woods, and Chanterelle.
When foraging, people need to be aware of how to avoid unknowingly spreading invasive species throughout the woodlands, and how to avoid disturbing endangered plant species.
For assistance or related questions, residents of Wright, McLeod, and Meeker counties can contact Emily Hansen at hans6005@umn.edu or 612-394-6302.