Whether it's due to good genes, healthy living or a combination of both, Bill Scherer of Hutchinson celebrated a milestone last week — his 100th birthday. He observed the day with a steady stream of visitors — friends, neighbors and former students — who stopped by to wish him well.
Days before the open house, cards and letters began arriving in his mailbox including this letter from a former student:
"I thought this thank-you card would be especially appropriate on your 100th birthday because you had a significant positive influence on me and it's about time I tell you that. Although history and social studies were among my favorite classes, I don't recall much content from your classes. I suppose that's not particularly what you want to hear. But here's what I do remember: A trustworthy, knowledgeable and capable leader (who) was in charge ... so thank you for your talent, your hard work and your faith in me and my fellow classmates."
Living to the century mark wasn't something on Scherer's radar.
"I never gave it much thought," he said. "I just coasted along. My dad lived to be in his 80s and my mom lived longer than that."
IN THE BEGINNING
The centenarian was born and raised in Mankato, arriving Feb. 25, 1921. He is known locally for his many years teaching, coaching and advising at Hutchinson High School. His accomplishments and influence on local education were recognized in 2012 when he was inducted into the HHS Wall of Fame. Among his many achievements was starting the first HHS debate team in 1952; eight-time Region 3 debate champions; 11-time state participant in debate; third-place at 1965 state debate meet; and Minnesota National Forensic League Tournament champions in 1962.
When asked how he thought the COVID-19 pandemic and its different teaching models would have affected his classroom style, he said it wouldn't have.
"Today I would teach exactly as I did before," he said. "I'd stand up in front and lecture. The best thing I liked about teaching was interacting with the kids. I did what I had to do to reach each student."
While there are countless residents who can say they had Scherer as a teacher, many also know him as a gifted woodworker. It's a skill he learned from his dad growing up. It was an introduction by necessity. When his dad was working on a trellis in the basement and accidentally cut off the tips of his fingers, 15-year-old Bill was tapped to finish it. This serendipitous event kindled a lifelong interest in wood that he pursued at Mankato State University in 1940, where he majored in industrial arts with a minor in history and social studies.
HEADING TO HUTCHINSON
When Scherer headed to college he didn't spend too much time thinking about his future. World War II was happening and he expected to be drafted. It wasn't his fate to serve, However. After a physical he was listed as 4F due to a childhood accident. He was tobogganing and hit a tree, breaking his knee and tearing all the ligaments and tendons. He was in a cast for three months.
As Scherer likes to tell it, he was the last man on campus in 1942 when the superintendent and principal from Hutchinson Public Schools arrived at Mankato State University looking for a teacher.
"They took me to Hutchinson and I signed a contract," he said. "I wasn't sure how I was going to get back to Mankato. They took me to Shakopee and I hitchhiked home."
Although he hadn't graduated or earned a teaching certificate, Scherer started his new career thanks to an emergency teaching permit, which was issued due to the shortage of teachers. He taught woodworking, drafting and his worse subject — mathematics.
"Industrial arts teachers made $200 more a year than other teachers because they were rare," he said. "Everyone else was drafted and in the army."
Although World War II cut his college education short, Scherer continued his education by taking classes during the summers, earning a bachelor's degree in 1944.
"I was the only guy around during the war," he remembered. "I did everything they needed me to do. I coached basketball and was assistant football coach. I had played a little basketball in high school."
Hutchinson was good to Scherer. It provided a job and a wife — Elaine Rippe, who he married in 1943.
A desire to try something new pushed him to leave education and become manager of Stearnswood Manufacturing, a division of Stearnswood Inc. During his tenure in private business, Scherer discovered he wasn't much of a businessman and he missed education. In 1952, he returned to the classroom and taught a variety of subjects including speech, American history, industrial arts, geography, furniture, cabinetry and architectural drawing. The jack-of-all-trades also coached junior and high school sports, including trying to initiate Hutchinson's first hockey team back in the 1940s. He also served for 27 years as the "voice of the Tigers," announcing at athletic events.
With a growing family with two children — Sandy and Scott — Scherer also earned extra money working at KDUZ Radio in Hutchinson, where he tackled a variety of jobs ranging from staff relief announcer to salesman. He also filled in as the substitute announcer for the Harness Racing Association and was the announcer for many years at the McLeod County Fair Grandstand events.
With an abundance of energy, Scherer also shared his talents with the community. He was active in the Hutchinson Junior Chamber of Commerce and the Minnesota Junior Chamber of Commerce. He served as commodore of the 1955 Hutchinson Jaycee Water Carnival, and as a member of a variety of education and city committees.
With the resurgence of vocational education in the 1960s, Scherer discovered his next career opportunity — teaching building trades at the Crow River Vocational Center. After earning a master's degree in industrial education in 1970, he and Elaine left Hutchinson when he was offered the job as vocational director of the Mille Lacs Cooperative Center.
It was his brother, Richard, band director at Fairmont, who tipped him off about his next career opportunity. The vocational director position at the Martin County Cooperative Center was opening. Was he interested? The answer was "yes." Scherer got the job and in 1977, the couple moved to Fairmont.
While teaching and woodworking are what Scherer is best known for, the two skills created a third opportunity — writing books. It was at the 1986 National Vocation Convention in Houston that the soon-to-be author discovered a drought in the area of books on cabinetry. He talked to several book publishers who seemed interested in what he had to say. He was encouraged enough that he returned home and wrote a prospectus on his proposed book project and sent it off to several publishers. Prentice-Hall, the largest publisher of school text books in the world, offered him a contract and he signed it.
His first of three books — "Designing, Building and Installing Custom Cabinets for the Home" was released in 1985. He revised it, publishing an updated version in 1990, and a third book "Building Fine Furniture: A Simple, Uncomplicated Method" was released in 1992.
NEW PURSUITS
When Scherer retired, they didn't have to think long about what they were going to do.
"I love Hutch," he said. "We always planned to come back to Hutchinson."
Scherer put his woodworking skills to work opening a shop in his garage to refinish and repair antique furniture.
"Due to the virus, there hasn't been much work," he said. "If someone wants something done, I'll do it."
Scherer's "can-do" attitude has served him well. His best advice: "Don't get too excited about anything," he said. "Keep things under control."