Four nominees were honored this past Friday evening for their contributions to leadership, volunteerism, education and business in Hutchinson.
The community awards were bestowed by Hutchinson Area Chamber of Commerce Board Chair Beth Gasser and Hutchinson Jaycees President Don DeMeyer. Luke Krueger was named the 2019 Young Leader of the Year by the Jaycees. Gloriann Heikes was named 2019 Teacher of the Year by the Jaycees. Mavis Schwanke was named 2019 Volunteer of the Year by the Chamber. Dean Bertram was named 2019 Business Person of the Year by the Chamber.
“The community awards are special, as are the recipients,” Gasser said. “This year’s winners have demonstrated dedication, perseverance, kindness and unselfishness.”
YOUNG LEADER OF THE YEAR
Krueger is the administrator of Harmony River.
“Luke is kindhearted and dedicated to doing a great job,” reads a nomination letter. “He goes above and beyond. His door is always open and (he) listens to concerns and handles them as fair as possible.”
He was praised for his involvement in every department and the time he takes to greet residents and family members by name. He was described as a problem solver.
“I would not be where I am at without the support of my family and my wonderful team at Harmony River,” Krueger said. “It is a privilege to work for such a great organization that has grown me into the leader I am today.”
TEACHER OF THE YEAR
Gloriann Heikes is a Park Elementary teacher.
“She treats all students, staff and parents with inclusivity, kindness and respect,” reads a nomination letter. “She gives her time year-round to supporting and improving curriculum and the student environment.”
The letter highlighted how she works with authors to allow students the opportunity to chat with them over a video call and learn from people around the country.
“I am blessed to work with such a wonderful team of educators and support staff,” Heikes said. “Building a classroom culture filled with curious learners and friends ... has always been important to me. This is how we build a community.”
VOLUNTEER OF THE YEAR
Mavis Schwanke is treasurer for Crow River Habitat for Humanity.
“Mavis exemplifies the word volunteer,” reads a nomination letter. “She is always involved. From mission trips to feeding the homeless, to People Serving People, to her church ... Vineyard Methodist. ... She is always willing to lend a hand.”
She has been with Crow River Habitat for Humanity since its inception 26 years ago.
“I do not think I am anything special to receive this award,” Schwanke said. “I just try to help everyone in any way possible.”
BUSINESS PERSON OF THE YEAR
Dean Bertram is owner of Innovative Foam.
“As an actively involved student in the high school theater department, I am very appreciative of the work Dean and his company have done for our musicals,” reads a nomination letter. “(The) quality of our shows were elevated through his work ethic and masterful creations.”
He was praised for helping to bring the community together and giving students a sense of pride.
“Dean has worked hard to teach himself the business from scratch,” wrote his staff. “He’s worked hard to grow the business, and sales have increased each year.”