About six months ago, the McLeod County Board approved $100,000 to make the 150th anniversary of the McLeod County Fair free for all. This past week, it agreed unanimously to keep the change going for a few more years.
The original $100,000 investment came from American Rescue Plan Act funds, and the same is true for the $400,000 needed to offset the entrance gate revenue for 2023, 2024, 2025 and 2026. The figure is based on the average revenue generated in gate admission fees. Free fair attendance was originally discussed by the board as a one-time investment, but a positive year of attendance had members speaking enthusiastically of extending the investment.
“The success was pretty easy to see this year,” said board Vice Chairnan Paul Wright. “We’re at the point where we can allocate dollars. I think it’s a great way to get the community out and enjoy what is all there.”
“You think when somebody gives you some money, it’d be pretty easy to spend it,” said Chairman Doug Krueger. “Well, it’s easy to spend it, but it’s hard to spend it in the right places and try to do the best you can to benefit everybody. ... I think what we’re doing here is good for all of McLeod County.”
The fund allocation passed unanimously.
A report regarding the 2022 fair was originally scheduled to be reviewed by the County Board this past week but was delayed until the next meeting.
ARPA funds are federal dollars given to state, local and tribal governments hurt by the coronavirus pandemic. The $1.9 trillion stimulus bill, which was designed to aid public health and economic recovery, was signed by President Joe Biden in early 2021. McLeod County’s share was $6.9 million. Funds have been allocated to numerous expenses over the past year.