Fair crowd

The streets at the 2022 McLeod County Fair were so filled with fairgoers during the weekend, it almost resembled the Minnesota State Fair.

 Tim Burley

About six months ago, the McLeod County Board approved $100,000 to make the 150th anniversary of the McLeod County Fair free for all. This past week, it agreed unanimously to keep the change going for a few more years.

The original $100,000 investment came from American Rescue Plan Act funds, and the same is true for the $400,000 needed to offset the entrance gate revenue for 2023, 2024, 2025 and 2026. The figure is based on the average revenue generated in gate admission fees. Free fair attendance was originally discussed by the board as a one-time investment, but a positive year of attendance had members speaking enthusiastically of extending the investment.

Tags