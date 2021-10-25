A fraud targeting a Hutchinson woman as part of a larger scam jeopardized hundreds of thousands of dollars.
The issue was brought to the attention of Hutchinson police on Oct. 8 by a fraud investigator in Watertown. The investigator reported suspected fraudulent activity on an account belonging to a Hutchinson resident. Police discovered she was communicating with a man on an online dating website and sent out multiple checks to addresses of his choosing, totaling $135,000.
An investigation determined the woman was the victim of fraud. Police contacted UPS and law enforcement where the checks were sent. UPS and the woman's family aided in intervening and were able to cancel all the checks.
Local law enforcement in North Carolina, where one of the checks had been sent, were able to contact the recipient. Officials there indicated the event is part of a larger scheme, involving more than the original male suspect.
Prior to the involvement of police, the victim allowed the suspect to max out multiple credits cards and use $70,000 from an IRA account. The total loss is estimated at $118,000.