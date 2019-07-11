The Senior LinkAge Line, through the Minnesota River Area on Aging, will present a free class for beginning internet users. This class is for adults who would like to learn the basics of operating a computer, learn how to use the internet to find answers to questions, and learn how to use email to stay connected with friends and family.
Information is also provided on how to use medicare.gov to compare health plans and check your Medicare Summary Notice for accuracy, which helps to prevent health care fraud.
Classes will be 1-3 p.m. Wednesday, July 24, at the Hutchinson Event Center, 1005 State Highway 15. Class size is limited, so call the Senior LinkAge Line to register at 800-333-2433.
The Senior LinkAge Line is a free statewide service of the Minnesota Board on Aging and Area Agencies on Aging. The Senior LinkAge Line is the federally-designated State Health Insurance Assistance Program for Minnesota and is the place to call for Medicare and health insurance issues. Call 800-333-2433 for assistance or go to minnesotahelp.info to chat live with a Senior LinkAge Line specialist. Their website is mnraaa.org.