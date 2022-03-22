Are you stressed from dealing with the challenges of prolonged uncertainty during the pandemic? Have you or someone you know experienced losses or struggles with mental health in general?
Ted Bowman, a grief and loss educator, is the featured speaker during the United Way of McLeod County's third and final community conversation titled "Where to now? Living with Changes and loss-healing with honest hope." The event is 6:30-8 p.m. Monday, April 11, at the Hutchinson Event Center, 1005 State Highway 15 South. It is free and donations will be accepted. Continuing education units are available to educators, and there will be door prizes.
Bowman and a panel of community practitioners will engage with the audience in a conversation about how families, schools and organizations can support coping well in difficult times. The purpose is to build on local strengths, naming them and envisioning plans for the future.
Registration is open through April 8. Visit unitedwaymcleodcounty.org/events to register or learn more about this event.