Are you stressed from dealing with the challenges of prolonged uncertainty during the pandemic? Have you or someone you know experienced losses or struggles with mental health in general?
Ted Bowman, a grief and loss educator, is the featured speaker during the United Way of McLeod County's second of three community conversations titled "Keeping hope alive during troubling times." The event is 6:30-8:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 28, at the Hutchinson Event Center, 1005 State Highway 15 South. It is free and can also be attended virtually on Zoom. Resources will be available.
The discussion will briefly review Bowman's first topic — loss of dreams, ambiguity and a pandemic — and continue to focus on building community and individual support, resiliency and hope. Bowman has been a member of the adjunct faculty of the Universities of Minnesota and St. Thomas in addition to working with numerous organizations across the U.S.
To learn more or register for this free event sponsored by United Way of McLeod County and Hutchinson Health Foundation, visit unitedwaymcleodcounty.org.