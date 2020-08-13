In response to an increase in COVID-19 cases in McLeod County, the state is partnering with the city of Glencoe and McLeod County Public Health to offer free COVID-19 testing 2-9 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 20, at the Glencoe City Center, 1107 11th St. E.
The purpose of the testing is to offer critical insight into the degree of spread in the McLeod County area. The results of the tests will provide data to guide future efforts to combat COVID-19 and protect people who are the most vulnerable.
No insurance or identification is needed, and the free testing is available to all residents of McLeod County and neighboring counties, even if they don’t have symptoms of COVID-19. People who live farther away are asked to be tested at their local clinics.
To avoid long lines, people are encouraged to preregister for a time slot by visiting primarybio.com/r/mcleod. People may also call 855-612-0677 for assistance with signing up for an appointment.