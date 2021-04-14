McLeod Emergency Food Shelf is hosting a free food distribution 1-3 p.m. Thursday, April 29, at the McLeod County Fairgrounds, 840 Century Ave. S.W., Hutchinson. The food has been provided by the COVID Food Assistance Program.
CFAP is an assistance program for farmers, ranchers and other food producers managed by the U.S. Department of Agriculture. The program provides assistance to ag producers and channels food to food banks, community, tribal and faith-based organizations, and other nonprofits.
Pre-packaged boxes of produce, dairy and meat will be distributed safely by volunteers who will load the food into trunk while maintaining social distance. No registration or paperwork is necessary, and only basic demographic information will be asked of participants, including the ages of individuals in each household.
“This is a resource for the whole community and especially for those needing a little extra help right now,” said Lennie Albers, executive director of the food shelf. “If you are one of the many experiencing unexpected hardship, you are most welcome to participate in this program and learn more about other food resources available for people in this area.”