Abundant Table, McLeod Emergency Food Shelf and Second Harvest Heartland are sponsoring a free food distribution event in Glencoe.
The event is part of the COVID Food Assistance Program and starts noon Thursday, June 4, at Oak Leaf Park, Desoto Avenue. Each household will receive one 17-30 pound box of produce, one 10 pound box of mixed dairy, and one 10-25 pound box of meat.
Motorists are asked to enter the park from Fifth Street East and form a line that will go around Oak Leaf Park. There are no requirements, and only the ages of each household member will be collected at check-in.