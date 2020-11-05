McLeod Emergency Food Shelf and Second Harvest Heartland are hosting a free food distribution 1-3 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 12, at Feeding Children International, 301 Main St., Stewart.
Motorists are instructed to form a line facing westbound on Main Street from Country Road 7. They are also asked to follow driving instructions and remain in their vehicles as food will be loaded into vehicles by volunteers who will maintain social distance.
Up to three households per vehicle may receive the distribution, but an adult from each household must be present. Household member ages will be collected at check-in.
Each household will receive approximately 31 pounds of food, including one gallon of milk and one United States Department of Agriculture box of mixed food. Be sure there is room available in your vehicle.
This is the food shelf's fourth free food distribution in the county since June.