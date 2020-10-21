United Way of McLeod County and McLeod Emergency Food Shelf is hosting a free food distribution 3-5 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 29, at the Winstock grounds in Winsted.
Motorists are instructed to enter the grounds eastbound from County Road 5, and to remain in their vehicles as food will be loaded into trunks by volunteers who will maintain social distance.
More than one household per vehicle is allowed, with a maximum of five households per vehicle. Each household will receive: 1 gallon of liquid milk, one box of food including 10 pounds of fruits and vegetables, five pounds of precooked meat, and five pounds of cultured dairy and cheese.
If you would like to volunteer to help at the event, or if you have questions, email Meghan at connect@unitedwaymcleodcounty.org. You may also visit unitedwaymcleodcounty.org for more information.